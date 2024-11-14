Beyond Meat, Inc.: Beyond Sun Sausage Expands to Whole Foods Market

Following a successful initial launch, Beyond Meat's healthy, flavor-forward plant-based links are debuting at Whole Foods Market stores coast-to-coast

Beyond Sun Sausage is filled with wholesome ingredients from legumes and vegetables and offers 12g of clean protein per link with 1g of saturated fat, meeting the rigorous nutritional guidelines of the American Heart Association's Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association's Better Choices for Life program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced that its newest product innovation, Beyond Sun Sausage, is rolling out at Whole Foods Market stores across the country. The expansion follows an initial successful launch in late July, with the Beyond Sun Sausage brand line quickly becoming a top selling new plant-based meat product in natural grocery retailers.1

Unlike Beyond Meat's core product portfolio, Beyond Sun Sausage is not intended to replicate beef, pork or poultry but rather be its own delicious, satisfying protein option. Made from wholesome plant-based ingredients, including spinach, bell peppers and yellow pea, brown rice and red lentil proteins, Beyond Sun Sausage is available in bold, culinary-forward flavors with Beyond Sun Sausage Pesto rolling out now at all Whole Foods Stores nationwide, and Beyond Sun Sausage Cajun rolling out at select Whole Foods Stores coast-to-coast.

"Beyond Sun Sausage represents an important and exciting expansion of our product portfolio delivering savory taste and clean protein without being restricted to replicating beef, pork or poultry," said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder & CEO. "Made from wholesome plant-based ingredients and earning prestigious recognition from leading health organizations, we look forward to introducing our newest product innovation to even more consumers across the country."

Highlights of Beyond Sun Sausage:

12g protein per link from a blend of pea, brown rice, faba bean and red lentil proteins

Made with avocado oil, which is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats 2

Low in saturated fat - with 1g per link

No cholesterol

No added antibiotics or hormones

No soy, gluten or GMOs

Certified as a heart-healthy food by the American Heart Association's Heart-Check program

Certified by the Better Choices for Life program of the American Diabetes Association®

The debut of Beyond Sun Sausage follows the recent health-focused reformulation of Beyond Meat's core Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef and Beyond Sausage products in US retail. Now made with avocado oil, the company significantly reduced the saturated fat in the reformulated products to just 2g per serving without sacrificing taste and flavor. These advancements in nutrition have earned recognition from leading health organizations including the American Heart Association's Heart-Check recipe program and American Diabetes Association's Better Choices for Life program. As part of Beyond Meat's mission to make tasty, nutritious and sustainable plant-based eating more accessible, the company also recently released its first cookbook, Serve Love, a free collection of heart-healthy Beyond Meat recipes certified by the American Heart Association's Heart-Check program.

Whether grilled, simmered, or sautéed, Beyond Sun Sausage is a flavorful and nutritious way to add quick and easy protein at breakfast, lunch or dinner. Try it in the Beyond Cajun Sun Sausage Scramble or Beyond Sun Sausage Pesto Penne, and for more recipes and information on Beyond Sun Sausage, visit the Beyond Meat website.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 1, 2024, and Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 29, 2024 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2024, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

