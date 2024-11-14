Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
WKN: 936957 | ISIN: BE0003770840
14.11.2024 17:42 Uhr
Nextensa NV: Q3 Results 2024

Finanznachrichten News

REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 14 November 2024, 5:40 PM

Q3 RESULTS 2024

HIGHLIGHTS

INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

The rental income is €750K higher than in the third quarter of 2023 despite the strategic divestments of Hygge and Foetz in 2024.

Realisation of a like-for-like rental growth on the entire portfolio of +2.94% in Q3 2024 compared to 2023.

Decrease in property costs by 15% (€1.5 M) due to higher occupancy rates and the aforementioned divestments.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

The result of the development projects is €0.6 M higher than in the same period last year.

Tour & Taxis: 82% of the apartments of the second phase of the Park Lane residential project have already been sold or reserved. The first of the 11 residential buildings has been delivered in October 2024.

Cloche d'Or: limited residential sales in 2024, which is reflected in the lower contribution compared to last year.

Realisation of sale of land (1.76 ha) located in the 'Groot Molenveld' project area in Edegem at a capital gain of €2.7 M.

NET RESULT

Net result (group share) amounts to €20.9 M or €2.07 per share entitled to dividends.

About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (43%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (15%); its total value as at 30/09/2024 was approximately € 1.3 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 442M (value 30/09/2024).

For more information
Tim Rens | Chief Financial Officer
Nextensa NV | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)
Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels
+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu
www.nextensa.eu


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
