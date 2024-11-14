Luvu Brands, Inc.: Luvu Brands Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Net Sales of $5.76 million, Net Loss of $211,000

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, announced today its financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 ending September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, highlights include:

Net revenue decreased by 4% to $5.76 million versus the prior year.

Gross margin remained flat at 26% from a year ago.

Net loss of $211,000, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3,000, down from a profit of $63,000 a year ago.

Inventory at September 30, 2024, was $3.0 million, an 8% decrease from June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $1.07 million in cash and cash equivalents, up 4% from June 30, 2024.

Louis Friedman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results, "Despite the challenging economic environment, we remain committed to strengthening our market position and enhancing operational efficiencies. The first quarter results reflect the external pressures on consumer sentiment and the absence of significant marketing events from the previous year. However, our proactive measures, including increased digital advertising and influencer engagement, have set the foundation for future growth. According to Market Survey Lab, the Adult Store Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030. We are well positioned to exceed that growth rate."

Three Month Operating Results:

Net revenue in Q1 FY2025 decreased 4% to $5.76 million compared to $6.13 million in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease is primarily attributable to lower sales from our adult wholesale customers. Additionally, a large contract order from the prior year was not repeated this year.

Gross profit in Q1 FY2025 totaled $1.52 million compared to $1.58 million in the prior year, while the gross margin improved to 26.3% in Q1 FY2025 versus 25.8% a year ago. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to the decline in units sold through our wholesale channels, and the improvement in gross margin is mainly due to lower freight and raw material costs compared to a year ago.

Operating costs, excluding sales and marketing in Q1 FY2025, were $884,000, or 15% of net revenue, compared to $819,000, or 13% of net revenue in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in personnel expenses and professional fees.

Sales and marketing expenses in Q1 FY2025 totaled $645,000, or 11% of net revenue, compared to $695,000, or 11% of net revenue, in the prior year. This decrease resulted from eliminating unprofitable pay-per-click spending and reduced graphic design needs due to fewer new product launches compared to the prior year.

Net loss in Q1 FY2025 was $211,000 compared to a net loss of $126,000 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3,000, down from a profit of $63,000 a year ago.

Friedman added, "As we focus on reinvigorating our products and brands, we are encouraged by the strong consumer response to our recent influencer success. This makes us confident that our fresh, updated product collections coming to market over the next year will build on that success. We believe the combination of elevated product, good storytelling, and superior customer experience will position the business to return to top-line growth in 2025 and enable us to build long-term shareholder value."

Additional Information:

Please see www.luvubrands.com for updated events, press, and new product releases. If you wish to speak to us directly, please email chris.knauf@luvubrands.com with your preferred day and time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements related to new products, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

*Use of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA

Luvu Brands management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. While Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance in accordance with GAAP, management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA income represents net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation expense.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass/drug merchants, and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, yoga, inclined sleep therapy, and orthopedic pillow products; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam. Many of our products are offered flat-packed and vacuum-compressed to save on shipping and reduce our carbon footprint. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, in a 140,000-square-foot vertically integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 190 people. Bringing sewn products manufacturing back to the USA and creating innovative consumer brands are core to the Company's operating principles. The Company's brand sites include www.liberator.com, www.jaxxbeanbags.com, www.avanacomfort.com, plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.

Chris Knauf

Chief Financial Officer

770-246-6426

Chris.knauf@LuvuBrands.com

Q1 FY2025 Results

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (in thousands, except share data) Net Sales $ 5,756 $ 6,126 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation expense presented below) 4,239 4,544 Gross profit 1,517 1,582 Operating expenses: Advertising and promotion 231 269 Other selling and marketing 414 427 General and administrative 885 819 Depreciation 109 99 Total operating expenses 1,639 1,614 Operating loss (122 ) (31 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense and financing costs (88 ) (94 ) Total other income (expense) (88 ) (94 ) Income from operations before income taxes (210 ) (126 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ (210 ) $ (126 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Shares used in calculation of net income per share: Basic 76,834,057 76,547,672 Diluted 76,834,057 76,547,672

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2024 June 30, (unaudited) 2024 Assets: (in thousands, except share data) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,068 $ 1,028 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and allowance for discounts and returns of $10 on September 30, 2024 and $11 on June 30, 2024 1,198 1,061 Inventories, net of allowance for inventory reserve of $188 on September 30, 2024 and $188 on June 30, 2024 3,004 3,287 Other current assets 171 141 Total current assets 5,441 5,517 Equipment, property and leasehold improvements, net 1,762 1,870 Finance lease assets 103 103 Operating lease assets 1,410 1,545 Other assets 96 96 Total assets $ 8,812 $ 9,131 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,434 $ 1,502 Current debt 1,871 1,639 Other accrued liabilities 686 508 Operating lease liability 555 528 Total current liabilities 4,546 4,177 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred Tax Liability 119 119 Long-term debt 534 854 Long-term operating lease liability 984 1,151 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,637 2,124 Total liabilities 6,183 6,301 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock, 5,700,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value none issued and outstanding - - Series A Convertible Preferred stock, 4,300,000 shares authorized $0.0001 par value, 4,300,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $1,000 as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized, 76,834,057 and 76,547,672 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively 766 765 Additional paid-in capital 6,261 6,253 Accumulated deficit (4,398 ) (4,188 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,629 2,830 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,812 $ 9,131

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (in thousands) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ (210 ) $ (126 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 109 99 Stock-based compensation expense 9 (6 ) Provision for bad debt - 2 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (137 ) (119 ) Inventory 283 147 Prepaid expenses and other assets (31 ) (36 ) Accounts payable (63 ) 63 Accrued expenses and interest 178 148 Operating lease liability (141 ) (94 ) Amortization of operating lease asset 135 93 Net cash provided by operating activities 132 171 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in equipment, software and leasehold improvements (1 ) (32 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1 ) (32 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) under revolving line of credit 10 63 Repayment of unsecured line of credit (1 ) (3 ) Proceeds from unsecured notes payable - 200 Repayment of unsecured notes payable - (200 ) Payments on equipment notes (94 ) (99 ) Principal payments on capital leases (6 ) (4 ) Net cash used in financing activities (91 ) (43 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 39 96 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,028 1,041 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,068 $ 1,137 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 86 $ 94

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA income for the 3 months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net loss $ (210 ) $ (126 ) Plus interest expense, financing costs and income tax 89 96 Plus depreciation and amortization expense 109 99 Plus stock-based compensation expense 9 (6 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (3 ) $ 63

