Forbo Holding AG

Change on the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd



14-Nov-2024

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

MEDIA RELEASE

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 53 OF THE SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION LISTING RULES This E. Schneider will not be standing for re-election at the Ordinary General Meeting on April 4, 2025. The Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd will propose the election of Bernhard Merki as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Bernhard Merki has been a member of the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd since April 5, 2024. Baar, November 14, 2024 This E. Schneider will not be standing for re-election

This E. Schneider will not be standing for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors at the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting 2025. He has been a member of the Board since 2004 and until the end of 2013 was Delegate of the Board of Directors in his role as CEO of the Forbo Group. From 2014 to 2023, he held the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd. He has been leading the company as Chairman of the Board of Directors since April 2023. This E. Schneider is also Chairman of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee. The Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd would like to thank This E. Schneider for his many years of success as well as the dedication he has shown to the company. With his strategic expertise, in-depth corporate and financial knowledge as well as his extensive professional experience, he has played a key role in shaping Forbo over the past two decades. He recognized the importance of corporate sustainability from an early stage and enshrined it as one of Forbo's core values. Under his leadership, first as CEO of the Forbo Group and then as Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Group developed an integrated corporate strategy under the Forbo brand, gradually focused its business activities on two strong pillars - Forbo Flooring Systems and Forbo Movement Systems - and rounded off the portfolio with targeted acquisitions. The Board of Directors is extremely grateful to This E. Schneider for his valuable contributions and trusting working relationship and wishes him all the best for the future. Election of a new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Based on the long-term succession plan, the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd will propose to the Ordinary General Meeting on April 4, 2025, that Bernhard Merki be elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd. Bernhard Merki, a Swiss citizen, has been an independent entrepreneur since 2019 as well as a professional and independent member of the Board of Directors with a seat on various boards of nationally and internationally active companies. These additional board positions include serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors at both EMS-Chemie-Holding AG and Georg Utz Holding AG. Bernhard Merki has extensive industrial experience accumulated over many years in sectors closely related to Forbo's activities: logistics, mechanical engineering, plastics processing and building materials. After earning a degree in mechanical engineering (Dipl. Ing. HTL) at HTL Brugg-Windisch, he held various management positions at the Netstal Group - a leading global manufacturer of injection molding machinery - from 1988 to 2013, the last ten years of which as CEO. From 2014 to 2018, he was CEO of 4B, a leading company in innovative façade and window solutions. MEDIA RELEASE (PDF FILE) Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as belts for power transmission and lightweight conveyor technology. The sustainable manufacture of environmentally friendly products has long been an integral part of the strategy. Forbo's linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. It is biodegradable and carbon negative (cradle to gate), without offsetting. For its manufacture of heterogenous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses the latest generation of phthalate-free plasticizers. As a proportion of total product weight, textile floor coverings also contain up to 45% recycled materials. The BioBelt is a conveyor belt consisting of at least 20% renewable raw materials. The AmpMiser conveyor belt allows savings in energy of up to 50%. Forbo employs about 5,200 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 47 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,175.2 million in the 2023 business year. Forbo is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland. Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S). Contact person:

