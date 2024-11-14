Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 19:14 Uhr
Intelligent Waves Recognized as Top 2025 Military Friendly Employer for the Third Consecutive Year

Finanznachrichten News

This recognition underscores IW's unwavering commitment to supporting military service members and veterans, a commitment it holds in the highest regard.

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading technology integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, has been recognized as one of the top 2025 Military Friendly® Employers for the third year in a row. This recognition underscores IW's unwavering commitment to supporting military service members and veterans, a commitment it holds in the highest regard.

Intelligent Waves (IW)

Intelligent Waves (IW)
Logo of Intelligent Waves (IW)

The Military Friendly® Employer Award honors organizations that provide meaningful support to the military community through effective hiring practices, career advancement opportunities, customer service, and community investment. Intelligent Waves joins over 1,500 organizations recognized for creating lasting benefits for veterans, as identified by the Military Friendly® Company survey.

This award recognition follows IW's being recognized by the Washington Business Journal as one of the area's largest Veteran-Owned Companies in 2024 for the fifth year in a row and being named the Top Veteran-Owned Business of the Year by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce's 2024 Distinguished Service Award competition.

Tony Crescenzo, IW's CEO, and a Marine Corps veteran, stated, "Intelligent Waves is honored to receive this award, which recognizes our commitment to veterans. We measure our success by the impact on our community."

Intelligent Waves is committed to recruiting veterans and assisting them in transitioning into the workforce by translating their military language. The firm has formed a robust partnership with Warriors Ethos, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides career planning, professional development, and placement assistance to wounded service members, veterans, and families. This partnership is a beacon of hope for the future of veteran support, as Warriors Ethos also supports numerous veteran-focused foundations.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers high-impact, multi-domain technology solutions to government clients by combining mission-focused expertise with innovative technologies. Known for its agility and reliability, Intelligent Waves operates under the motto, "Always Ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any Domain." For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the leading standard for evaluating organizations supporting military service members and veterans. Owned by Viqtory, Inc., a veteran-owned business not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Defense, Military Friendly® uses data-driven criteria to identify organizations offering sustainable and impactful military community benefits. Learn more at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Contact Information

Gal Borenstein
CEO
gal@borensteingroup.com
703-385-8178 x70

SOURCE: Intelligent Waves (IW)

