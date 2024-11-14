Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP) today announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the Company will be granting 780,000 stock options to certain employees, directors and consultants. The options will be exercisable at $0.05 per share with a 5 year term from the date of grant.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The Company has filed a lawsuit against the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador claiming at least $483,000,000.00 for the constructive taking or de facto expropriation of the Company's interest in certain exploration lands, among other claims.

