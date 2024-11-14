INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MEDevice Silicon Valley Brings Together Leading MedTech Suppliers and Experts to Shape the Future of Medical Device Innovation

MEDevice Silicon Valley, ?the premier West Coast event connecting medical device engineers and cutting-edge MedTech companies, shares important information and programs ahead of the Nov. 20-21 event, showcasing the latest advancements in product development, regulatory updates and thought leadership through unparalleled networking and education opportunities.

Education

MEDevice Silicon Valley brings together recognized leaders, top global researchers, medical professionals and innovators to discuss new trends and technology, as well as share insights on the evolving future of medtech manufacturing. The event features over 20 hours of education across three areas on the expo floor including the Center Stage, MedTech Theater and Start-Up Stadium, as well as a paid Master Class Conference on both days, which includes four tracks of engaging sessions specific to start-up organizations and OEM's, a morning mingle and lunch and learn sessions. Educational topics include 3D printing, AI, product development, policy and regulations, among more.

Keynote speakers at this year's event include Jennifer Samproni, Chief Technology Officer of the Health Solutions business at Flex, covering the growing role of HMI's in the future of medical device innovation on Nov. 20, and Ashley Mancuso, Vice President, MedTech BISO & Product Security, Johnson & Johnson?presenting on Nov. 21, diving into cyber security principles in supply chain operations.

Exhibition

MEDevice Silicon Valley hosts over 175 exhibitors, including 219 Design, Andrews Cooper, Accumold, Bal Seal Engineering, Biocoat Inc., Canon Medical Components U.S.A., Cobalt Polymers, Medbio, Nelson Labs LLC, Qosina, Zeus Industrial Products Inc.,?among many more. Each company will display cutting-edge solutions for every stage of the device lifestyle for hands-on discovery by attendees.

Networking

New programs include the Quick Connect 1-on-1 Meetings and ShopTalk Lounge, featuring customized matchmaking to pair professionals with relevant contacts, as well as hosted discussions on topics such as AI and cybersecurity, creating opportunities for informed and intentional exchanges. Other networking opportunities include the welcome reception on Nov. 20, morning coffee talks, innovation showcases, a sugar rush reception on Nov. 21 and more. For the full agenda, please visit www.medevicesiliconvalley.com .

"From leading suppliers to key education, MEDevice Silicon Valley delivers relevant providers and essential programs that are aimed toward changing the way medical devices are created and brought to life," says?Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. ?"Attendees will leave with a better understanding of what's going on in the marketplace, new connections and an expanded community that will help accelerate product development in the industry."

To register to attend MEDevice Silicon Valley, (Santa Clara Convention Center, Nov. 20-21, 2024), please visit? www.medevicesiliconvalley.com .

About MEDevice

MEDevice, an MD&M event, is the leading North American event brand for the medical technology industry, connecting engineers and cutting-edge medtech companies annually in the most prominent U.S. healthcare hubs. Visitors at the MEDevice events will learn from hands-on demo's, presentations from OEMs, keynote presentations, innovation showcases, an all-new medical adhesives pavilion, matchmaking and networking opportunities. MEDevice is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes MEDevice Boston and MEDevice Silicon Valley, as well as MD&M West, MD&M South, MD&M Minneapolis and MD&M East. Official listed media partners include Medical Device & Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI) and DesignNews. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

About Informa Markets Engineering?

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on accesswire.com