New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Touching Hearts NYC is excited to introduce its holiday 24-hour in-home care in Manhattan, designed to support seniors recently discharged from hospitals. The package offers timely, personalized holiday home care to help seniors navigate the season's demands safely and comfortably within their homes.

For seniors adjusting to homebound care, the holidays can add extra pressure as they balance care needs with seasonal festivities. Touching Hearts NYC's holiday 24-hour in-home care in Manhattan addresses these unique challenges, providing customized holiday caregiver support that combines heartfelt companionship and practical assistance, allowing seniors to celebrate with dignity and comfort.

"Our caregivers offer more than just assistance; they provide stability and companionship during the season," says Craig Sendach, Owner of Touching Hearts NYC. "This holiday program empowers Manhattan seniors to enjoy the season in the comfort of their homes, supported by a team that understands their unique needs."

The special service package includes assistance with daily tasks, festive preparations, and nutritional support, ensuring that clients can enjoy meaningful holiday moments without additional stress. Beyond everyday care, Touching Hearts NYC's holiday caregiver support in Manhattan helps seniors prepare for holiday gatherings and events, from dressing and grooming to creating a festive home environment.

This personalized holiday home care helps seniors feel more connected and supported, filling essential care gaps during the holidays and fostering a stable, familiar environment. Studies show that in-home care can help reduce hospital readmissions, a benefit Touching Hearts NYC emphasizes with its holiday service package. "We focus on each client's unique needs to ensure home truly becomes where they feel their best," adds Sendach.

For more information on Touching Hearts NYC's holiday 24-hour in-home care or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.touchinghearts.com/nyc/.

About Touching Hearts at Home NYC Area

Touching Hearts NYC provides in-home care to aging adults, seniors, and individuals with medical conditions and disabilities in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Queens, and Rockland. Known for Non-Medical Home Care, Companionship, and Homemaker services, the agency's person-centered approach enables clients to remain in their homes with respect and kindness.

