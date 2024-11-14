Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SVRS) (OTC: SVRSF) (FSE: SVR) ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's participation in two key investor conferences in November. The Company will join the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, scheduled for November 14-15, 2024. Following this, Silver Storm will also be featured at the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place from November 20-23, 2024, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. These events present valuable opportunities to connect with investors and discuss the Company's strategic initiatives and growth potential in the silver mining sector.

121 Mining Investment in London

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. will be presenting on the Company's recent achievements and outlining its future planned activities. This presentation offers an excellent opportunity to gain insights into Silver Storm's strategic direction. We invite you to visit Silver Storm at Booth D20 on the 3rd floor during the conference.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 150 mining companies and more than 500 investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: 121 Mining Investment London | 14-15 November 2024 | Investor registration

50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. In addition, the Company will host a Corporate Luncheon on Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 12:40 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. in Churchill B2, Second Floor.

For further details about the conference, please visit: New Orleans Investment Conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Register for the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm recently completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

