Seeking Active Investor to Support Expansion in Video Production and Livestream Services

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Reel Vision Studios, a well-equipped video production company in Mississauga, is offering a unique opportunity for an active investor to acquire 50% ownership. This investment will buy out the shareholder loan of a retiring partner, welcoming a new owner to join and expand Reel Vision's services, including its highly specialized livestream capabilities.





Great Signage, Easily Viewed from the QEW

Located at 2213 North Sheridan Way, near the Erin Mills exit off the QEW, Reel Vision Studios provides convenient access to Toronto with less traffic congestion, ample parking, and a secure area for film trucks. The company's offerings are supported by a robust setup, including large Cyclorama walls - green screen and white screen, Red Dragon cameras, portable livestream editing suites, and a dedicated rental platform, GreenScreenStudio.ca, making it an ideal resource for corporate videos, live virtual events, and long-term timelapse projects.

Reel Vision Studios has a solid base of recurring revenue, covering rent, labor, and operating expenses. While currently profitable, the company is seeking a partner to fuel further growth by capitalizing on its profitable livestream segment, which includes specialized virtual learning programs.

"We're looking for an investor ready to take an active role in expanding Reel Vision Studios," said Scott Wilson, Co-owner of Reel Vision Studios. "This is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of a company with a high potential for growth and an established client base. Together, we can make Reel Vision the leading video production studio in the region."

Revenue Highlights

Reel Vision Studios' diversified revenue streams include:

Studio Rentals : Supporting a range of local and international clients through GreenScreenStudio.ca.

: Supporting a range of local and international clients through GreenScreenStudio.ca. Timelapse Projects : In-demand services for construction and development documentation.

: In-demand services for construction and development documentation. Corporate Video Production : Full-service video solutions from shooting to editing.

: Full-service video solutions from shooting to editing. Drone Shoots : Capturing aerial footage for dynamic marketing and promotional videos.

: Capturing aerial footage for dynamic marketing and promotional videos. Livestream Services and Virtual Events: An area with considerable growth potential, Reel Vision Studios currently provides livestreamed, accredited training sessions for physicians in collaboration with the College of Physicians for MainPro credits and the Royal College for Specialty credits. These Continuing Medical Education (CME) events run nearly every week throughout the year, with plans to expand to global investor meetings, virtual trade shows, and blended trade show formats.





Professional Equipment Empowers us to Produce TV Quality Projects

A Future Built on Partnership

Inspired by business principles from the book Good to Great by Jim Collins, Scott Wilson is seeking a partner with the expertise and vision to expand Reel Vision Studios further. The future direction of the studio will be a collaborative effort, focusing on new services and market reach to support the company's growth.





Versatile Studio with Blackout Curtains and White Curtains

About Reel Vision Studios

Reel Vision Studios has been a trusted name in video production in the Greater Toronto Area for the past 5 years, delivering a range of services to high-profile clients such as Mercedes-Benz and the Ontario Medical Association. Known for its commitment to quality, flexibility, and client satisfaction, Reel Vision Studios is positioned to thrive with the right strategic partner.

For more information on this ownership opportunity, please reach out directly to Scott Wilson.

