Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures, Hydrogen Technologies, and Aurea Holdings to Participate in European Hydrogen Week, November 18-22, Brussels

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CEO Brian Williamson and Dean Moretton, CCO of Hydrogen Technologies ("HT"), a wholly owned subsidiary of JEV, will attend the European Hydrogen Week alongside JEV's recently announced European partner, Aurea Holdings ("Aurea").

The European Hydrogen Week will be held November 18-22 in Brussels, Belgium.

To arrange a meeting with JEV, HT and Aurea at conference, please contact Dean Moretton at sales@hydrogentechnologiesllc.com.

The European Hydrogen Week, the biggest annual event in Europe dedicated to hydrogen, is a collaboration between Hydrogen Europe, Hydrogen Europe Research, the European Commission, and the Clean Hydrogen Partnership. For more information and to register, click here.

About Hydrogen Technologies

Hydrogen Technologies (HT) offers its award-winning CLEAN, ZERO-EMISSION ENERGY SOLUTION for the Commercial and Industrial Boiler Market. There are a wide range of applications for our cleanH2steam DCC boiler, which works much like traditional commercial heat, hot water and industrial steam boilers. Whether the application is district heating, food processing, chemical refining, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper mills, or any other industrial process, HT has a reliable, efficient and clean solution for your GHG and ESG goals.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in California Catalysts (formerly H2U Technologies), a leading developer of advanced materials for electrolysis, and Supercritical Solutions, developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer. Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production.

