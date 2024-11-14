ful. Health: Supporting Part-Time Employees Just Got Easier: A Non-Insurance Benefit You Can Implement Anytime

ful. Health's ful. CashPay addresses a critical gap, helping HR leaders offer affordable healthcare solution to uninsured, part-time employees

DUBUQUE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / As Open Enrollment for 2025 unfolds, HR leaders are taking a closer look at the critical gaps in healthcare coverage for millions of part-time and gig workers. In industries such as retail, hospitality, and service, traditional healthcare plans remain out of reach for these essential employees, including the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population - households that earn above the federal poverty line but struggle to cover basic expenses.

This unmet need is driving demand for flexible, non-insurance solutions that can be introduced outside of the open enrollment period. ful. CashPay by ful. Health is filling this gap, offering an affordable, accessible benefit that employers can implement anytime to support the health and financial stability of part-time employees.

Why Solutions for Part-Time Employees Matter in 2025

Dr. Bernie Saks, CEO of ful. Health, highlights the importance of healthcare access for part-time workers: "Part-time and gig workers are essential to our workforce, yet they often lack affordable healthcare options. ful. CashPay bridges that gap, offering a solution that protects the health and financial security of uninsured workers and their families. Providing this support is an investment in both employee well-being and the long-term success of the business."

Available through the ful. Health ecosystem, and of vital importance to employers with a high percentage of part-time workers, is virtual healthcare provider CirrusMD. In less than a minute, 24/7/365, a CirrusMD physician meets with a patient via secure chat and provides a wide range of care coverage, including primary, acute, chronic condition management, women's and men's health, behavioral health and more. CirrusMD is a highly cost-effective solution for employers that want to support their team members' healthcare needs, and implementing CirrusMD has demonstrated improvements in employee retention and satisfaction.

ful. CashPay Delivers Key Benefits for Part-Time Employees and Employers Alike:

Affordable, Data-Driven Access to Healthcare

ful. CashPay personalizes the benefits experience through data-driven insights, helping employees compare costs, confirm eligibility for hospital savings programs, and access 24/7 free virtual care. This tailored approach empowers employees to make informed choices and take proactive steps in managing their health. Unlimited, Immediate Access to Physician-Led Virtual Care

ful. CashPay features virtual care by CirrusMD, which connects employees to a physician within 60 seconds, available 24/7/365. This immediate access ensures that employees can receive quality care when they need it, enhancing overall productivity and engagement by reducing time away from work for medical issues. Support for Financial Stability

Rising healthcare costs can overwhelm part-time workers, especially those in ALICE households who are balancing multiple essential expenses. In addition to unlimited, free virtual care, ful. CashPay provides discounted cash pricing for medical services, pharmacy savings, and resources for navigating financial assistance, supporting part-time employees' health without financial strain and reducing missed shifts. Flexible Implementation Outside of Open Enrollment

Unlike traditional benefits, ful. CashPay can be implemented at any time during the year, bypassing the pressures and timing constraints of open enrollment. This flexibility allows HR leaders to quickly deliver essential support to part-time employees, meeting their needs for health and financial security without waiting for the next benefits cycle.

A Valuable, Anytime Solution for the Changing Workforce

As HR leaders seek ways to attract and retain essential workers in a competitive job market, ful. CashPay offers a timely, affordable solution. With its approach to supporting the uninsured, ful. CashPay is a fast, effective option to improve workforce stability, productivity, and engagement.

About ful. Health

ful. Health is transforming healthcare access with transparent, affordable solutions tailored for uninsured, part-time, and gig economy workers. The ful. CashPay solution offers an ecosystem with unlimited, free virtual care, discounted cash pricing, pharmacy savings, education and resources to navigate savings. ful. Health empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare journey, enabling employers to support their workforce with innovative, valuable benefits.

