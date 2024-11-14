Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - FlyUSA, a private aviation solutions provider, has been ranked #45 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, Inc.'s annual list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the US. On top of these accolades, the brand also achieved the 5th position on the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50 list, which showcases the region's fastest-growing companies.

Inc. ranks companies on its Inc. 5000 list based on their percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, while the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50 list evaluates revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. Both accolades recognize organizations that have successfully navigated the challenges of a turbulent economy.

FlyUSA has achieved a revenue increase of 480.71% from 2021 to 2023. Since its launch in 2020, the company has broadened its offerings to include global private flight charters, aircraft acquisitions and management, co-ownership opportunities, and the newly introduced Ascend Club membership program.

"FlyUSA has become the 45th fastest-growing private company in the U.S. by embodying our ethos: 'Responsive - Personalized - Easy.' We strive to ensure every interaction in private aviation feels seamless and tailored to our clients' needs, making their experience not just a service, but a personalized journey," Co-Founder and CEO of FlyUSA Barry Shevlin said.

Following its consecutive recognitions, FlyUSA is gearing up for the launch of its mobile app in January 2025. The rollout aims to enhance customer experience by providing a seamless platform for booking private flights and accessing exclusive services. The app reflects FlyUSA's drive to blend local presence with global reach.

Since its inception, the company has prioritized building a culture of safety combined with the belief that private aviation should be easy. With these in mind, the company earned the esteemed ARGUS and Wyvern ratings that instilled confidence among its clients. By offering a diverse range of services-ranging from private charter flights to jet card memberships-FlyUSA has effectively catered to the evolving needs of its clientele.

The company's strategic focus on personalized experiences, combined with a dedicated team of airline professionals, has not only catapulted growth but also fostered lasting relationships with customers. As a result, FlyUSA has established itself as a trusted leader in the private aviation industry.

This year marks Shevlin's twelfth year leading a company featured on the Inc. 5000 list.

FlyUSA took off from a simple, casual conversation in a Clearwater, Florida kitchen between Barry Shevlin and William Holtz, the co-founders. Both experienced pilots, they saw firsthand the need for private aviation to feel more personal and seamless for high-paying customers. From that spark, they launched FlyUSA with a clear mission and haven't looked back, now soaring to new heights in the aviation industry.

For more information about FlyUSA's services, visit www.FlyUSA.com.

About FlyUSA

FlyUSA offers a range of private aviation services, including charter flights, jet card programs, and aircraft management. With a focus on safety and personalized service, FlyUSA has become one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US.

