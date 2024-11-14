Truelio Celebrates Multiple Wins in the 2024 Davey Awards

Branding and Corporate Identity Work with CX Leader Aucera Honored with Three Awards

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Truelio, a premier brand experience company specializing in branding, digital marketing and technology solutions, announced today it has been honored with three prestigious Davey Awards, showcasing the agency's expertise in branding and corporate identity. The Davey Awards, presented by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), celebrates outstanding work from boutique agencies, in-house teams and solo creators across categories like Websites, Design & Print, Advertising & Marketing and more. The awards are judged by an esteemed panel of industry leaders from top brands including Spotify, Disney and Microsoft.

Truelio A Three-Time Davey Award Winner

Truelio received awards in Branding and Corporate Identity for its brand transformation and website design work with Aucera, a global customer experience solutions leader. The company was also recognized in the category of Brand Identity for its own brand transformation and story.

• Aucera Website Redesign and Enhancement Project - Branding

• DialAmerica Rebrand and Transformation to Aucera - Corporate/Brand Identity

• Truelio Brand Transformation and Story - Corporate/Brand Identity

"This recognition underscores the strength of our collaboration with Aucera and the distinctiveness of our approach to brand transformation," said John Kauffman, CEO of Truelio. "Our team's commitment to innovation and authenticity has set a new standard in brand experience, and it's always inspiring to see our work celebrated by industry leaders."

Brian Fallers, Truelio's Chief Brand Officer, added, "Our mission is to empower companies to uncover their core truths and create brand experiences that resonate authentically with their culture and purpose. These awards affirm our evolution as a leading brand experience partner and reflect the trust our clients place in us to bring their brand stories to life with integrity and impact."

"The rebranding journey from DialAmerica to Aucera has been transformative for our organization and Truelio's creative vision and dedication played a pivotal role in bringing our new brand to life," stated Casey Kostecka, Aucera's President. "We're thrilled to see their hard work recognized with these Davey Awards."

The awards cap off an exciting period for Truelio as the company also announced the much-anticipated launch of TruelioCX, a division exclusively dedicated to delivering tailored marketing, brand and business development solutions to customer experience and contact center providers. Last month, Truelio was also named to Fortune Media & Great Place To Work's 2024 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List. Visit Truelio.com to learn more about the company's unique culture and broad range of brand experience solutions.

About Truelio

Truelio is a premier full-service brand experience agency specializing in branding, digital marketing and technology solutions. Based in Atlanta, GA, with a growing footprint across the U.S., we are a collective group of creative strategists, brand specialists and digital experts. For over two decades, our partnership-based culture and strategic services have helped many of the world's leading brands deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire growth and make a difference in the lives of their employees and customers. Visit Truelio.com to learn more about our experience, expertise and broad range of marketing and technology solutions.

About TruelioCX

As a division of Truelio, TruelioCX is a full-service brand experience solutions partner dedicated to serving the unique needs of today's customer experience (CX) and contact center providers. Our broad CX experience, combined with our BX Services Suite, empower our partners with specialized expertise and tools to deliver next-level growth and employee engagement, delivered through a lens of profitability and customer-centricity. Visit TruelioCX.com to learn more about our tailored and experience-based CX and contact center branding, marketing and business development solutions.

Contact Information

Randy Dawson

Chief Marketing Officer

randy.dawson@truelio.com

770-407-6300

SOURCE: Truelio

View the original press release on newswire.com.