BM Technologies Reports Third Quarter & Year-to-Date 2024 Results

Year-to-Date 2024 Revenue of $42.8 Million, Up 6% YoY
BM Technologies to be Acquired by First Carolina Bank for $5 per share in cash
RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) ("BM Technologies", "BMTX", "we", or the "Company"), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, today reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.
On October 25, 2024, BM Technologies entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by First Carolina Bank ("FCB" or "First Carolina") pursuant to which First Carolina will purchase all outstanding BMTX shares of common stock for $5.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of approximately $67 million.
Under the terms of the agreement, BM Technologies stockholders will receive $5.00 per share in cash, which represents a 55% premium to the trading price per share of BM Technologies common stock as of October 24, 2024 and a 90% premium to market as of August 14, 2024, the day before BM Technologies disclosed that it had received inbound interest. Upon completion of the transaction, BM Technologies will become a wholly owned subsidiary of First Carolina Bank and shares of BM Technologies' common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. BM Technologies will continue operating under the BM Technologies name and be led by Jamie Donahue, current President and Chief Technology Officer of BMTX.
Luvleen Sidhu, BMTX's Chair, CEO, and Founder, stated, "We are excited to announce this transaction with our partner bank, First Carolina Bank ("FCB"). This transaction not only delivers a significant premium to our stockholders but will also bring enhanced banking services and technology to all current BMTX customers as well as current and future FCB customers."
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Operating revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $14.1 million and $42.8 million, respectively, compared to $14.4 million and $40.4 million for the three and nine ended September 30, 2023, respectively.
Q3 2024 Net loss totaled $(5.0) million, or $(0.42) per diluted share. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $(9.1) million, or $(0.77) per diluted share.
Q3 2024 Core EBITDA (Loss)[1] totaled $(2.1) million. Core EBITDA1 (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $(1.6) million.
Liquidity remained strong at September 30, 2024 with $11.2 million of cash and no debt.
[1] Metrics such as Core EBITDA (Loss), Core Earnings (Loss), and Core Operating Expense are non-GAAP measures which exclude certain items from or add certain items to the comparable GAAP measure; a reconciliation appears on pages 8 and 9 of this release.
Third Quarter 2024 Operating Highlights
Average serviced deposits totaled $708 million and ending serviced deposits totaled $820 million at September 30, 2024.
Debit card spend totaled $663 million in Q3 2024 and $2.1 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
There were approximately 125 thousand new account sign-ups in the third quarter 2024 and approximately 290 thousand new account sign-ups in the first nine months of 2024.
Higher Education Organic Deposits (deposits that are not part of a school disbursement and are indicative of primary banking behavior) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $353 million and $1,167 million, respectively.
Financial Summary Table
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Current Quarter Over Prior Year Quarter Change
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
$
%
Interchange and card revenue
2,990
2,284
3,415
2,731
2,292
698
30
%
Servicing fees
7,557
6,874
8,966
8,470
8,658
(1,101
)
(13)
%
Account fees
1,680
1,805
2,095
2,118
1,931
(251
)
(13)
%
University fees
1,712
1,469
1,612
1,410
1,412
300
21
%
Other revenue
138
109
93
130
88
50
57
%
Total GAAP Operating Revenue
$
14,077
$
12,541
$
16,181
$
14,859
$
14,381
$
(304
)
(2)
%
GAAP Operating Expense
$
18,166
$
17,210
$
15,526
$
19,038
$
18,766
$
(600
)
(3)
%
Less: restructuring, merger and acquisition related expenses
(58
)
(71
)
(79
)
56
-
(58
)
-
%
Less: impairment of developed software
-
-
(50
)
(620
)
-
-
-
%
Less: share-based compensation expense
(39
)
(486
)
660
(365
)
(176
)
137
(78)
%
Less: NextGen implementation costs
-
(1,560
)
-
-
-
-
-
%
Less: depreciation and amortization
(1,911
)
(1,671
)
(1,226
)
(2,488
)
(3,420
)
1,509
(44)
%
Total Core Operating Expense
$
16,158
$
13,422
$
14,831
$
15,621
$
15,170
$
988
7
%
Core EBITDA (Loss)
$
(2,081
)
$
(881
)
$
1,350
$
(762
)
$
(789
)
$
(1,292
)
NM
Core EBITDA (Loss) Margin
(15)
%
(7)
%
8
%
(5)
%
(5)
%
NM - Not meaningful
About BM Technologies, Inc.
BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
BM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)- UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Operating revenues:
Interchange and card revenue
$
2,990
$
2,284
$
3,415
$
2,731
$
2,292
Servicing fees
7,557
6,874
8,966
8,470
8,658
Account fees
1,680
1,805
2,095
2,118
1,931
University fees
1,712
1,469
1,612
1,410
1,412
Other revenue
138
109
93
130
88
Total operating revenues
14,077
12,541
16,181
14,859
14,381
Operating expenses:
Technology, communication, and processing
6,168
4,297
4,711
6,826
7,826
Salaries and employee benefits
5,590
5,660
4,447
5,152
4,773
Professional services
2,840
2,634
3,208
3,331
2,948
Provision for operating losses
2,650
2,096
2,081
2,683
2,138
Occupancy
11
10
16
2
9
Customer related supplies
242
231
241
234
227
Advertising and promotion
117
75
100
108
128
Restructuring, merger and acquisition related expenses
58
71
79
(56
)
-
NextGen implementation costs
-
1,560
-
-
-
Other expense
490
576
643
758
717
Total operating expenses
18,166
17,210
15,526
19,038
18,766
Income (loss) from operations
(4,089
)
(4,669
)
655
(4,179
)
(4,385
)
Non-operating income and expense:
Gain on fair value of private warrant liability
54
(162
)
108
216
433
Other loss
951
-
-
-
-
Income (loss) before income tax
(4,986
)
(4,831
)
763
(3,963
)
(3,952
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
9
-
15
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
(4,995
)
$
(4,831
)
$
748
$
(3,963
)
$
(3,952
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic
11,799
11,785
11,728
11,574
11,570
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted
11,799
11,785
11,746
11,574
11,570
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
(0.42
)
$
(0.41
)
$
0.06
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.34
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
(0.42
)
$
(0.41
)
$
0.06
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.34
)
BM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,224
$
12,457
$
14,630
$
14,288
$
8,802
Accounts receivable, net allowance for doubtful accounts
4,891
6,252
6,875
9,128
8,511
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,314
3,382
3,331
5,148
6,088
Total current assets
18,429
22,091
24,836
28,564
23,401
Premises and equipment, net
430
448
487
535
534
Developed software, net
15,857
16,247
16,366
16,173
17,668
Goodwill
5,259
5,259
5,259
5,259
5,259
Other intangibles, net
3,869
3,949
4,029
4,109
4,189
Other assets
-
-
-
-
-
Total assets
$
43,844
$
47,994
$
50,977
$
54,640
$
51,051
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
10,295
$
10,382
$
8,880
$
10,577
$
12,513
Deferred revenue, current
11,855
11,271
11,159
12,322
3,440
Total current liabilities
22,150
21,653
20,039
22,899
15,953
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred revenue, non-current
4
3
-
127
-
Liability for private warrants
-
-
54
162
378
Other non-current liabilities
162
216
-
480
480
Total liabilities
$
22,316
$
21,872
$
20,093
$
23,668
$
16,811
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
$
-
$
-
Common stock
1
1
1
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
71,421
71,020
70,951
71,787
71,092
Accumulated deficit
(49,894
)
(44,899
)
(40,068
)
(40,816
)
(36,853
)
Total shareholders' equity
$
21,528
$
26,122
$
30,884
$
30,972
$
34,240
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
43,844
$
47,994
$
50,977
$
54,640
$
51,051
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
Certain financial measures used in this Press Release are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and as such, are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Core expenses and EBITDA exclude the effects of items the Company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance, including restructuring, merger and acquisition related expenses, fair value mark to market income or expense associated with certain warrants, impairment of developed software, and non-cash share-based compensation. Management believes the use of core revenues, expenses, and EBITDA are appropriate to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate the Company's ongoing business performance. Investors are cautioned that these non-GAAP financial measures may not be defined in the same manner by other companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Also, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives, or superior, to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation - GAAP Operating Expenses to Core Operating Expenses (in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
GAAP total expenses
$
18,166
$
17,210
$
15,526
$
19,038
$
18,766
Less: restructuring, merger and acquisition related expenses
(58
)
(71
)
(79
)
56
-
Impairment of developed software
-
-
(50
)
(620
)
-
Less: NextGen implementation costs
-
(1,560
)
Less: share-based compensation expense
(39
)
(486
)
660
(365
)
(176
)
Core Operating Expenses inc Dep and Amort
$
18,069
$
15,093
$
16,057
$
18,109
$
18,590
Less: depreciation and amortization
1,911
1,671
1,226
2,488
3,420
Core Operating Expenses ex. Dep and Amort
$
16,158
$
13,422
$
14,831
$
15,621
$
15,170
Reconciliation - GAAP Net Loss to Core Net (Loss) Income (in thousands, except per share data)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(4,995
)
$
(4,831
)
$
748
$
(3,963
)
$
(3,952
)
Add: loss/(gain) on fair value of private warrant liability
(54
)
162
(108
)
(216
)
(433
)
Add: restructuring, merger and acquisition related expenses
58
71
79
(56
)
-
Add: impairment of developed software
-
-
50
620
-
Add: share-based compensation expense
39
486
(660
)
365
176
Add: NextGen implementation costs
-
1,560
-
-
-
Add: Other loss
951
-
-
-
-
Less: tax (@ actual ETR) on taxable non-core items
2
(1
)
(1
)
-
-
Core net (loss)/income
$
(3,999
)
$
(2,553
)
$
108
$
(3,250
)
$
(4,209
)
Core diluted shares
11,799
11,785
11,746
11,574
11,570
Core diluted (loss) earnings per common share
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.22
)
$
0.01
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.36
)
GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per common share
$
(0.42
)
$
(0.41
)
$
0.06
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.34
)
Reconciliation - GAAP Net Loss to Core EBITDA (Loss) (in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(4,995
)
$
(4,831
)
$
748
$
(3,963
)
$
(3,952
)
Add: loss/(gain) on fair value of private warrant liability
(54
)
162
(108
)
(216
)
(433
)
Add: Other loss
951
-
-
-
-
Add: income tax expense
9
-
15
-
-
Add: restructuring, merger and acquisition related expenses
58
71
79
(56
)
-
Add: impairment of developed software
-
-
50
620
-
Add: share-based compensation expense
39
486
(660
)
365
176
Add: NextGen implementation costs
-
1,560
-
-
-
Add: depreciation and amortization
1,911
1,671
1,226
2,488
3,420
Core (Loss) EBITDA
$
(2,081
)
$
(881
)
$
1,350
$
(762
)
$
(789
)
Key Performance Metrics
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Year Over Year Change
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
$
%
Debit card POS spend ($ millions)
Higher education
$
511
$
472
$
636
$
545
$
567
$
(56
)
(10)
%
BaaS
$
152
$
158
$
172
$
168
$
171
$
(19
)
(11)
%
Total POS spend
$
663
$
631
$
809
$
714
$
737
$
(75
)
(10)
%
Serviced deposits ($ millions)
Higher education
$
590
$
392
$
535
$
361
$
636
$
(46
)
(7)
%
BaaS
$
230
$
250
$
284
$
313
$
357
$
(127
)
(36)
%
Total Ending Deposits
$
820
$
642
$
820
$
674
$
994
$
(173
)
(17)
%
Higher education
$
472
$
425
$
537
$
479
$
466
$
6
1
%
BaaS
$
237
$
261
$
290
$
326
$
387
$
(150
)
(39)
%
Total Average Deposits
$
708
$
685
$
828
$
805
$
853
$
(144
)
(17)
%
Higher Education Metrics
Higher education retention
99
%
99
%
99
%
99
%
99
%
FAR(1) disbursement amount ($B)
$
3.9
$
1.9
$
4.3
$
2.0
$
3.6
$
0.3
8
%
Organic deposits(2) ($M)
$
353
$
366
$
449
$
390
$
411
$
(58
)
(14)
%
(1) FAR disbursements are Financial Aid Refund disbursements from a higher education institution.
(2) Organic Deposits are all deposits excluding any funds disbursed directly from the school.
