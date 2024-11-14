Stamford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D"), a Bitcoin mining company operating at an industrial scale, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

2024 Third Quarter Highlights

Sphere 3D and Simple Mining LLC entered into a letter of intent to acquire a 12.5 MW site in Iowa featuring average sub 4c energy.

Sphere 3D mined 38.7 Bitcoin during the quarter.

Sphere 3D ended the quarter with 0.7 EH/s.

CEO Comments

"Our priority remains focused on our long-term strategy of reducing reliance on high-cost hosting partners and increasing vertical integration," said Patricia Trompeter, CEO of Sphere 3D, "Recently, we took steps to reduce counterparty risk by exiting a hosting contract, which brought a $3.0 million inflow. This was the best decision given the less favorable economics post-halving. The temporary downtime of some machines is planned and part of our ongoing efforts to shift to improved hosting solutions and build out our own infrastructure. This approach enables us to take greater control of our future. Additionally, as we upgrade our fleet with the latest generation machines, we anticipate some short-term fluctuations in exahash and Bitcoin output. However, we're confident these adjustments will enhance our efficiency and position us for sustainable growth."

Hashrate Update

Sphere 3D had approximately 0.7 EH/s hosted at September 30, 2024 operational.

Bitcoin Asset and Value

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had Bitcoin holdings of 1.3, with a market value of approximately $0.08 million.

Third Quarter FY 2024 Financial Results

Bitcoin production during the third quarter of 2024 was 38.7 Bitcoin, compared to 181.7 Bitcoin for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is due to a combination of machines temporarily coming offline for a hosting contract buyout, machine refresh and strategic planning following the changes in economics due to the halving.

Mining revenue for the third quarter was $2.4 million, compared to $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Other Income for the third quarter of 2024 was $5.8 million up from $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. We received $3.0 million in the third quarter related to a hosting contract buyout with one of our former partners.

Operating costs and expenses for the quarter were $7.5 million, down from $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Depreciation and amortization was $1.7 million, compared to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income was $0.1 million, or $0.01 basic earnings per share and $0.005 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million, or a net loss of $0.50 per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is a cryptocurrency miner growing its industrial-scale Bitcoin mining operation through the capital-efficient procurement of next-generation mining equipment and partnering with best-in-class data center operators. Sphere 3D is dedicated to growing shareholder value while honoring its commitment to strict environmental, social, and governance standards. For more information about Sphere 3D, please visit Sphere3D.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, including the timing of the proposed transaction and other information related to the proposed transaction. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Expectations and beliefs regarding matters discussed herein may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in filings with the SEC, including Sphere 3D's reports filed on Form 10-K, 10-Q and Form 8-K and in other filings made by Sphere 3D with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, which are subject to change.

SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Bitcoin mining revenue $ 2,355 $ 5,102 $ 13,967 $ 12,592 Service and product revenue - 622 - 1,624 Total revenues 2,355 5,724 13,967 14,216 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of Bitcoin mining revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 2,731 4,292 10,997 10,331 Cost of service and product revenue - 221 - 728 Sales and marketing - 217 - 768 Research and development - 362 - 859 General and administrative 3,032 3,399 9,470 10,504 Depreciation and amortization 1,737 2,028 5,374 4,428 Impairment of acquired intangible assets - 1,231 - 1,231 Impairmant of property and equipment - - 860 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 315 691 566 Change in fair value of Bitcoin 8 - (695 ) - Realized gain on sale of Bitcoin - (136 ) - (908 ) Impairment of Bitcoin - 199 - 549 Total operating costs and expenses 7,508 12,128 26,697 29,056 Loss from operations (5,153 ) (6,404 ) (12,730 ) (14,840 ) Other income (expense): Unrealized (loss) gain on investment in equity securities (446 ) - 4,093 - Other income, net 5,775 100 6,462 1,464 Interest expense - (10 ) - (1,183 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 176 (6,314 ) (2,175 ) (14,559 ) Provision for income taxes 72 - 74 4 Net income (loss) 104 (6,314 ) (2,249 ) (14,563 ) Less: Non-controlling interest - income - (7 ) - 76 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 104 $ (6,307 ) $ (2,249 ) $ (14,639 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.50 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (1.29 ) Diluted $ 0.005 $ (0.50 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (1.29 ) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 20,733,022 12,653,413 18,681,399 11,340,973 Diluted 22,323,306 12,653,413 18,681,399 11,340,973

SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,950 $ 586 Digital assets, net 79 986 Investment in equity securities 6,950 - Other current assets 2,522 11,938 Total current assets 14,501 13,510 Property and equipment, net 23,391 24,166 Intangible assets, net 3,467 4,581 Other non-current assets 2,896 3,406 Total assets $ 44,255 $ 45,663 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities $ 3,419 $ 5,346 Total temporary equity 4,858 13,794 Total shareholders' equity 35,978 26,523 Total liabilities, temporary equity, and shareholders' equity $ 44,255 $ 45,663

SOURCE: Sphere 3D Corp.