WKN: A3D38W | ISIN: CY0200352116 | Ticker-Symbol: HF6
Tradegate
14.11.24
21:57 Uhr
18,850 Euro
+0,490
+2,67 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2024 22:22 Uhr
Frontline plc.: FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Frontline plc (the "Company") announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 12, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023 can be found on our website at www.frontlineplc.cy (http://www.frontlineplc.cy) and attached to this press release.

November 14, 2024
Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d6bb6b22-908c-4df4-9dc5-c82b297aeca6)
  • FRO - Annual Report 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a7f1f210-b85f-4677-b1a8-cf5bde6af64a)
  • FRO - Annual Report 2023_20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9b0557be-3d8f-4cb6-8d58-e39f81c5488b)
  • FRO - Directors Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8e305cf8-ceb5-4536-95da-a9d7fb6e66e1)
  • FRO - Remuneration Report 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3fad3715-39a9-49c5-9579-008be268913f)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
