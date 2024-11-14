Frontline plc.: FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Frontline plc (the "Company") announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 12, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023 can be found on our website at www.frontlineplc.cy (http://www.frontlineplc.cy) and attached to this press release.

November 14, 2024

Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

