Akari Therapeutics Plc: Akari Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Merger of Akari Therapeutics and Peak Bio

- Secures $3.2m in PIPE Financing -

- $50m Term Sheet Obtained for Available Financing under Equity Line of Credit -

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) announces the completion of the merger (the Merger) of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (the Company) and Peak Bio, Inc. (Peak Bio), creating an innovative biotechnology company with a broader focus in the advancement of multiple disease therapies. The combined entity will continue the two companies' significant progress in the development of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including Geographic Atrophy (GA).

"We have worked throughout this year to bring these two exciting companies together and are thrilled that we have finally completed the merger," said Samir Patel, MD, Akari's Interim President & CEO. "Critically important, our post-merger, pro-forma financial statements, as released on Form 8-K, demonstrate shareholder equity sufficient to remedy our Nasdaq shareholder deficiency matter."

"We will immediately begin executing against the strategy we have announced for the combined entity, with specific focus on Antibody Drug Conjugate and Geographic Atrophy milestones over the next 12 months," continued Dr. Patel. "The combination of immediate capital provided by the PIPE financing and the available credit under the Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) will allow us to continue development on our lead assets, which have the potential to bring new treatment options to diseases with high unmet medical need."

"I am thrilled to be leading Akari into the future as the incoming Chairman," said Hoyoung Huh, MD, PhD, Chairman and Founder of Peak Bio. "We will fully leverage our current assets and programs to drive shareholder value, while aggressively seeking out new opportunities to bring forward therapies to alter the treatment paradigm in oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. I would also like to thank Akari's outgoing Chairman, Dr Ray Prudo, for his dedicated service and continued support of the Company."

The Financing

The Company entered into a definitive agreement for a private placement financing with investors on November 13, 2024, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell and issue an aggregate of 1,713,402 unregistered American Depository Shares (ADSs), each representing 2,000 of the Company's ordinary shares, and Series C Warrants (the Warrants) to purchase up to 1,173,402 ADSs. The per unit price per ADS was $1.70 for all investors other than insiders and $2.385 for insiders, which is equal to the consolidated closing bid price of the ADSs on The Nasdaq Stock Market on November 12, 2024 plus $0.125. The warrants have a term of 3 years from the closing date of the private placement, have cashless exercise provisions and, other than those issued to insiders which are exercisable immediately upon issuance, are exercisable beginning on the date that is six months after the Closing Date. All warrants have an exercise price of $2.26 per ADS, which is equal to the Nasdaq official closing price of the Company's ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 12, 2024.

The Company expects the private placement to close shortly after the merger subject to the satisfaction of customary closing obligations.

Paulson Investment Company LLC acted as placement agent for the financing. Chardan acted as an advisor for the merger and the Company has retained Chardan for future financing.

The securities described above were offered and sold in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Act) and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and have not been registered under the Act or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

The Equity Line of Credit

Additionally, on November 13, 2024, the Company entered into a term sheet for a $50m equity line of credit (ELOC) with White Lion Capital, LLC (White Lion). Under the ELOC, the Company would have the right, but not the obligation, to sell White Lion up to $50m of newly issued ADSs over a 3-year period, subject to conditions including the filing and effectiveness of a resale registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of ADSs sold to White Lion. Upon execution of the ELOC, sales of ADSs to White Lion under the ELOC would depend on a variety of factors to be determined by the Company from time to time, including, among others, market conditions, the trading price of the ADSs and determinations by the Company as to the appropriate sources of funding and the Company's operations.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) is a biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Akari's lead asset, investigational nomacopan, is a bispecific recombinant inhibitor of complement C5 activation and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. The Company is conducting pre-clinical research of long-acting PAS-nomacopan in geographic atrophy (GA). For more information about Akari, please visit akaritx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

For more information

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

(617) 308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com