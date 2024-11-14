Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024
WKN: A401NS | ISIN: US05072K2069
NASDAQ
14.11.24
21:46 Uhr
0,541 US-Dollar
-0,022
-3,87 %
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 22:50 Uhr
96 Leser
Auddia to Present at the Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event on November 21st

Finanznachrichten News

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), a proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content, today announced its participation at the upcoming Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event on November 21st. The Company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to its formal presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit
Presentation date and time: November 21, 2024, 12:30pm - 1:00pm ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51669

  • The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts and other audio content. Auddia's flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, handpicked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent.

For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
www.pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Auddia



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
