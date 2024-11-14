Auddia to Present at the Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event on November 21st

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), a proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content, today announced its participation at the upcoming Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event on November 21st. The Company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to its formal presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Presentation date and time: November 21, 2024, 12:30pm - 1:00pm ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51669

The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts and other audio content. Auddia's flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, handpicked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent.

For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Auddia

