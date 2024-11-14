Building Bridges - Port of Hueneme and Port of Paita Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Establish a Sister Port Relationship

PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / The Port of Hueneme, California and the Port of Paita, Peru are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Sister Port relationship. The initiative, funded by the U.S. Department of State, seeks to promote cooperation and development in areas of mutual interest for both ports.

"This agreement with the Port of Paita is more than just a partnership; it's a bridge between our communities that will foster innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. We are thrilled to embark on this journey of shared knowledge and mutual advancement and look forward to the many opportunities that this Sister Port relationship will bring," said Celina Zacarias, President of the Board of Harbor Commissioners for the Port of Hueneme.

The MoU outlines a commitment to foster trade relationships, enhance commercial exchanges, and promote economic development in both ports and their surrounding regions. Key focus areas include improving transparency in procurement, sharing best practices in port management, exploring green energy initiatives, and collaborating on sustainable port development strategies.

"The signing of this MoU marks a significant step forward in our commitment to fostering international cooperation, innovation, and economic development. This Sister Port relationship with the Port of Paita opens doors to new opportunities and enables us to share expertise, drive sustainable development, enhance the economic vitality of our respective regions and create a lasting impact on the maritime industry," said Kristin Decas, CEO & Director of the Port of Hueneme.

"In the North of Peru, TPE stands out as the main port for agro-exports and is the potential gateway for importing products. This characteristic makes it a strategic port on the West Coast of South America. I have no doubt that the signing of this MoU to establish a Sister Port Relationship between the Port of Hueneme and the Port of Paita will bring mutual benefits in terms of development as green ports, commercial strategies, as well as safety & security", said Eduardo Cerdeira, CEO of Terminales Portuarios Euroandinos (TPE).

The Sister Port relationship is expected to identify common themes that can generate new initiatives and business relationships between the ports, further strengthening and nurturing ties between the nations.

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.8 billion in economic activity and creating 24,997 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $236 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. www.portofh.org .

The Port of Paita, strategically located on the northern coast of Peru in the Piura Region, serves as a key gateway for Peru and South American trade to international markets throughout the world. After 15 years under concession and more than $240 million in investment, the Port of Paita has become Peru's most important port for exporting agricultural goods and seafood products, generating more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in the north of the country. The Port concession is owned and operated by the Peruvian concessionaire, Terminales Portuarios Euroandinos (TPE) - jointly owned by YILPORT Holding, Inc. and DP World Logistics - whose exclusive purpose is the administration and operation of the Paita Port Terminal.

