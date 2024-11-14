Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
14.11.24
20:55 Uhr
10,110 Euro
+0,590
+6,20 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 22:50 Uhr
105 Leser
CNH Industrial Brands Case IH and STEYR Win EIMA 2025 Tractor of the Year Awards

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Tractors from CNH's iconic agriculture brands Case IH and STEYR have been honored with 2025 EIMA Tractor of the Year awards. This contest is a prestigious fixture for exhibitors at the International Exhibition of Agricultural and Gardening Machinery (EIMA) held in Bologna, Italy. The jury is formed of a panel of farm machinery journalists from across Europe.

"It's a great honor for our Case IH and STEYR brands to be recognized with theseawards. At CNH we are focused on bringing our customers cutting-edge products that boost their productivity and deliver greater profitability. These awards are recognition of our great iron and tech," said Carlo Alberto Sisto, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa.

CNH Winners

The new Case IH Quadtrac 715, won Tractor of the Year 2025 in the HighPower category for models over 300 horsepower. The judging panel based their assessments on areas including engine performance, fuel efficiency, transmission smoothness and reliability. Designed to help the largest farm businesses cover ground as efficiently and sustainably as possible, while minimizing fuel use, labor hours and soil compaction, the new Quadtrac 715 features an FPT Cursor 16 TST twin-stage-turbo engine.

The STEYR® Plus won Tractor of the Year 2025in the Utility category. Launched last year, the 4120 Plus 70-150 horsepower model has a range of features that impressed the judging panel. Standout features include a four-cylinder FPT Stage V 3.6-liter engine and S-Control 2 24F/24R powershuttle transmission. The cab features the familiar STEYR Multicontroller for fingertip operation. For the first time at this power level a full precision farming package can be specified, including STEYR connectivity features for remote recording and monitoring, and S-Guide auto-steering.

Collage of winning products

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
