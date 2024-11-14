INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: International Pool Spa Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo, Brings Enhanced Education and Accreditations to Thriving Outdoor Living Industry

New additions include official certification courses, hands-on demonstrations and numerous first-time exhibitors.

International Pool Spa Patio Expo and Deck Expo, sponsored by Pool and Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) and North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA) gathered more than 450 manufacturers and suppliers and 9,000 registered professionals to discover the latest in pool, spa and deck equipment, backyard accessories, materials, water care and safety features for outdoor living. Attendees gained access to product introductions and innovations, conference training, business strategies and professional development both on and off the expo floor, preparing for industry growth in 2025.

In addition to a robust pre-conference program, more than 45 conference education sessions took place, focused on five core categories, Business, Retail, Service, Outdoor Living and Design and Construction. Sessions covered a range of current industry trends such as eco-friendly and organic materials, adoptions of natural elements, multi-functional spaces, product enhancements and efficiencies.

Educational components discussed top-of-mind economic trends in the pool and deck industry, with moderators Sabeena Hickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PHTA and Scott Hackworth, President of Industry Insights, exploring economic conditions impacting business. Panelists presented the latest information from PHTA's Business Operations and Quarterly Pulse research studies and elaborated on the results of the latest economic data, sharing how data-based decisions can help companies make more accurate and measured decisions to optimize performance.

"Panel discussions and new conference sessions approved for Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are an important part of our ongoing commitment to providing valuable educational opportunities for our community, focusing on tangible topics that carry over into real-world applications," shares Kris Osterbusch, Show Director of International Pool Spa Patio Expo and Deck Expo. "As the industry evolves and market dynamics shift, it is crucial to emphasize the vested benefit of ongoing education and certifications offered by industry leaders, ensuring continued advancements in safety, efficiency and quality."

Exhibitors brought forth the latest products, materials and state-of-the-art pool and spa technologies. Luxury infrared saunas, cold plunges, hot tubs and exercise pools aim to enhance new forms of at-home wellness, a burgeoning new category within the brimming overall $1.8 trillion global wellness industry . Renovation, also a growing focal point of the market, spanned from advanced decking materials and outdoor kitchens to fireplaces and awnings.

Across 120 total educational sessions, product showcases in the retail innovation zone and additional curated show floor areas, as well as multiple accreditations, attendees walked away equipped with new insights, skills and connections to drive businesses in the rapidly evolving outdoor market.

Next year's International Pool Spa Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo, will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, October 22-24. For more details, visit www.poolspapatio.com .

About the International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo

The International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo is where all segments of the industry (pool, spa, patio, decking, and outdoor living) gather to stay well-informed of the trends, market directions, and technology. The event offers industry professionals a large selection of educational sessions, an expo hall, and various networking opportunities. The event partners with The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) as the official Show Sponsor, GENESIS® as the official Show Endorser, Pool and Spa News (PSN) as the official Show Publication, and the North American Deck & Railing Association (NADRA) as the official Show Sponsor of Deck Expo. The event is owned and produced by Informa Markets. www.poolspapatio.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

