New Hope Network: Nutrition Business Journal Releases Special Report on Supplements in the Age of GLP-1 Agonists

Informa Market's New Hope Network and Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) unveil a special report highlighting how dietary supplements are complementary to the booming GLP-1 agonist drugs market. The report titled Supplements in the Ozempic Age, outlines the current pharmaceuticals and natural products market targeting weight management and blood sugar control, future opportunities to consider as healthcare needs evolve and consumer sentiment facing the industry.

"NBJ pairs the latest data on the supplements and nutrition market with timely insights on how trends impact businesses today," says Jessica Rubino, New Hope Network Vice President, Content and Summits. "Ozempic and similar drugs are more than a cultural phenomenon-they're transformative forces that create both challenges and opportunities for the dietary supplement industry. NBJ dives into these issues directly, helping industry leaders anticipate and navigate what's next."

With nearly two thirds of American adults are considered overweight or obese This has fueled what NBJ estimates to be a $7.2 billion weight management category, including meal replacements, prebiotics, and weight-loss ingredients as a subset of the nutrition industry. The category is expected to scale to $8.7 billion by 2027. The market for GLP-1 agonist drugs also continues to grow and is expected to exceed $100 billion by 2030. NBJ's report aims to educate and guide the nutrition industry in working with consumers in the orbit of GLP-1 agonists.

"We've seen very few factors have such an impact on health and wellness," says NBJ Content and Insights Director Bill Giebler. "The nutrition industry has a tremendous opportunity to assist consumers in achieving and maintaining optimal health as they engage these medications in their weight-loss journey."

NBJ's methodology includes a comprehensive compilation and analysis of industry data, bolstered by NBJ surveys and interviews. Data is assessed across the value chain, including consumer spending, retail sales figures, distributor data, and manufacturer insights.

For additional data and insights, the full report is available for purchase at https://store.newhope.com/

