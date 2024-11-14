Smart Solution Welcomes Teachers & Salaried Workers Cooperative Credit Union Limited as a New Client

This Marks the First Digital Core Banking System Implementation in The Bahamas

Smart Solution Inc., a leading provider of core banking solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Teachers & Salaried Workers Cooperative Credit Union Limited (TSWCCUL) in The Bahamas. This partnership marks a major milestone for Smart Solution, as TSWCCUL becomes the first credit union in The Bahamas to adopt the full suite of the Universa digital core banking services.

This strategic collaboration is poised to deliver robust digital capabilities to TSWCCUL's members, enhancing service efficiency and empowering TSWCCUL to deliver secure, high-quality banking services to its expanding member base. The Universa platform's advanced core banking system is expected to provide TSWCCUL with flexibility, scalability, and a suite of powerful tools to serve its members effectively in an increasingly digital-first world.

"This partnership with TSWCCUL is a testament to our commitment to bringing the most advanced core banking technology to institutions worldwide, and we're proud to be the first to deliver these capabilities to a credit union in The Bahamas," said Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution. "We are thrilled to work alongside TSWCCUL in their mission to serve and empower their members with enhanced financial services. Our Universa platform is designed to support credit unions like TSWCCUL by delivering the flexibility, security, and scalability needed in today's digital banking landscape. We look forward to a successful journey together and are excited to help TSWCCUL set new standards in member experience and operational efficiency."

"We are delighted to welcome Teachers & Salaried Workers Cooperative Credit Union Limited to the Smart Solution family," added Raniero Corsini, Business Development Manager at Smart Solution. "This partnership marks an exciting milestone for us, as it represents our first client in The Bahamas and expands our growing presence in the Caribbean. We're honored to work alongside TSWCCUL, an organization deeply dedicated to empowering its members through exceptional service and community-focused values."

"By choosing Smart Solution's advanced Universa platform, TSWCCUL is making a bold commitment to innovation and digital transformation, ensuring that its members will benefit from a seamless, secure, and highly personalized banking experience. We're excited to support TSWCCUL's growth journey and to provide the latest in financial technology as they expand their offerings and strengthen their impact within The Bahamas." Byron Miller, General Manager of TSWCCUL, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of a cutting-edge, member-centric platform. "Our partnership with Smart Solution represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to provide innovative, secure, and efficient financial solutions to our members. We are confident that the Universa core banking system will enable us to better serve our community and enhance our members' banking experience," Miller said.

Smart Solution's Universa platform has a proven track record of driving growth and delivering operational efficiencies for credit unions and financial institutions across North and Central America, the Caribbean and in the Asia-Pacific Region. TSWCCUL will benefit from the platform's comprehensive suite of digital banking modules, including online and mobile banking, streamlined loan origination, and a seamless member management interface.

About TSWCCUL

After four decades of "investigating ways and means of assisting its membership toward greater financial security and economic stability" under its belt, TSWCCUL is now poised to tackle the challenges of the rapidly changing digital era, thereby significantly expanding on its commitment to its membership. With total assets exceeding $218M and a membership of 20,000, TSWCCUL is aggressively pursuing enhancement of its original basic philosophy: "People helping people to help themselves."

About Smart Solution

Smart Solution is a leading provider of ultra-modern core banking and financial services technology, dedicated to empowering credit unions, banks, and financial institutions worldwide with innovative, scalable, and robust solutions. With more than three decades of expertise and a commitment to excellence, our flagship Universa platform is designed using the latest technologies to deliver unmatched flexibility, security, and a seamless digital experience that meets the demands of today's tech-savvy members and customers.

Headquartered in Canada, Smart Solution has established a global presence with clients across North and Central America, the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, and now in the Bahamas, consistently setting new standards in core banking modernization. Our advanced, cloud-enabled solutions integrate artificial intelligence, real-time data analytics, and mobile-ready features, enabling financial institutions to operate with the agility required in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

As a trusted partner, we go beyond technology to deliver industry-leading service and support, ensuring each institution can achieve its strategic goals, maximize operational efficiencies, and deliver exceptional member experiences. Smart Solution remains committed to redefining what's possible in core banking, equipping our clients with the tools they need to succeed and grow in an ever-evolving financial ecosystem.

SOURCE: Smart Solution

