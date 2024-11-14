Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Julia Rodgers, a 2016 Suffolk Law School alum and the CEO of HelloPrenup, has joined the prestigious Dean's Cabinet at Suffolk University Law School. Rodgers joins a distinguished group of legal professionals and academics who provide advice, support, and strategic guidance to the law school.

Rodgers' appointment to the Dean's Cabinet is a reflection of her significant contributions to legal technology, through HelloPrenup. Rodgers has made it her mission to empower individuals and couples to make informed financial decisions before marriage. Under her leadership, HelloPrenup has seen tremendous growth, with a focus on technology-driven solutions and the democratization of legal services.

"I am honored to join the Dean's Cabinet at Suffolk Law School and to have the opportunity to give back - Suffolk Law is the leading legal technology law school and has played such a pivotal role in shaping my career," said Julia Rodgers. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow Cabinet members to support the next generation of Suffolk Law graduates and to continue advocating for technology training in law schools."

Rodgers is a passionate advocate for women in business and frequently participates in speaking engagements at the law school on related topics. She also mentors Suffolk Law School students interested in legal technology, including Allie Ott, a recent graduate who launched Trustie, a legal tech platform for young parents.

"We are excited to welcome Julia to the Dean's Cabinet," said Dean Andrew Perlman of Suffolk University Law School. "Julia's leadership in the legal tech space and her dedication to empowering Suffolk students make her a valuable addition to our Cabinet. Her experience and vision will help strengthen our efforts to prepare the next generation of graduates for success in an ever-evolving legal landscape."

About HelloPrenup

HelloPrenup is a leading platform dedicated to making prenuptial agreements accessible, affordable, and easy to understand. Founded by family law attorney Julia Rodgers, HelloPrenup empowers couples to protect their assets, clarify financial expectations, and avoid costly legal battles in the event of divorce. With a focus on financial transparency and technology-driven solutions, HelloPrenup is revolutionizing the way couples approach marriage.

