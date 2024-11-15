Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - CENTURION MINERALS LTD. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the Company's audited annual financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended July 31, 2024 (the "Required Filings"), are not expected to be finalized by November 28, 2024, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission as the Company's Principal Regulator for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO").

Reasons for the anticipated delay are certain administrative delays in relation to the audit.

The Company currently expects to file the Required Filings on or before January 27, 2025, and will issue a press release announcing completion of such filings once completed. Until the Company files the Required Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. These guidelines require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a press release during the period of the MCTO.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares; however, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion can earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of the central Abitibi Subprovince of north-eastern Ontario.

"David G. Tafel"

CEO and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements about the expected filing of the Required Filings and the grant of the MTCO.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made including, without limitations, information based on the current status of the Required Filings. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information, and there is no guarantee the Required Filings will be made on the timeline currently expected or at all or that the MCTO will be granted. If the MCTO is not granted and/or if the Required Filings are subject to additional delays, the securities of the Company could be subject to a cease trade order or other actions taken by the securities regulators and/or the stock exchange(s) on which the Company's securities are listed. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

