Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for promotional music marketing, today announced that the Company will hold a live webinar on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2024. The Company plans to release financial results before market open on the same day, Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/ or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or More International numbers

Webinar ID: 817 1581 2583

Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230062

SOURCE: Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.