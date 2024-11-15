Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - BlockMint Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BKMT) ("BlockMint" or the "Company") has noted the exceptional move in its share price and trading volumes today. The Company notes:

that the Company's disclosure is up to date;

there is no material news pending;

the Company is not presently involved in any market campaigns; and

the Company is not aware of any promotional activity.

BlockMint's CEO, Dan Beck, commented: "While we continue to evaluate new business opportunities that leverage the Company's longstanding expertise in distributed blockchain technologies (such as cryptocurrency mining), artificial intelligence and related areas, there are no advanced discussions or disclosable transactions underway. We can only attribute the recent share price movement and trading volumes to speculation of all things crypto-related, including a potential future transaction. As has been our long-standing practice, the Company will provide shareholders timely disclosure of any price sensitive developments if and when appropriate."

About BlockMint Technologies Inc.

BlockMint operates the website carbontokensmarket.com, which was created to be a single source of information on the expanding carbon tokens market; and operates the Minter browser (available at getminter.com) which enables a more decentralized deployment of blockchain based applications by allowing users to use their spare computing power to mine cryptocurrencies to earn either carbon credits to help offset their carbon footprint or fractional ownership in a NFT.

On behalf of

BLOCKMINT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Dan Beck

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategy and objectives of BlockMint. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

