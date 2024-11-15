New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - On November 11, 2024, The Light Must Unite held its landmark virtual event, "International Prayer Day for Peace," a stirring call for global unity, awareness, and healing. Led by the organization's Founder, Michael King Jr., a visionary and philanthropist, and co-founders Cygalle Dias, Makonnen Hanna, and Barbara Blake Hanna-this international gathering brought together dignitaries, celebrities, and activists from diverse backgrounds to advocate for world peace, humanitarian aid, and solutions to the global opioid crisis.

An International Day of Prayer Broadcast Live on Unytalk: Highlighting Jamaica, a Nation of Cultural and Spiritual Resonance, the digital event reached a worldwide audience, uniting people in synchronized prayer at 11:11 a.m. and 11:11 p.m. EST. In honor of this particular day, the founders urged the United Nations to recognize November 11th as an official International Prayer Day for Global Peace, signifying the importance of collective spiritual alignment for a harmonious world.

Key Event Highlights and Speaker Contributions

The Light Must Unite welcomed a distinguished group of participants who delivered powerful messages on peace, unity, and compassion. Notable attendees and speakers included:





Chaka Khan - American Singer (Queen of Funk), attended the event through a remote introduction and prayer, signifying the importance of this special day.





Marla Maples - Picture Courtesy of Getty Images



Marla Maples shared her belief that "by lending kindness and prayer to just one person, we bring ourselves closer to a world united in God's love."

Khalilah Camacho Ali, actress and former wife of Muhammad Ali, emphasized her commitment as a Muslim to fostering global peace and unity.





Matthew W. Rockefeller



Matthew W. Rockefeller, Entrepreneur and philanthropist.





J. Bradley Hilton



J. Bradley Hilton of the Hilton Foundation, venture capital executive. Founder + President, J. Bradley Experience.

of the Hilton Foundation, venture capital executive. Founder + President, J. Bradley Experience. Jimmy Levy , U.S. Gospel Billboard artist, performed "Take the Lead," embodying the event's spiritual and unifying message.

, U.S. Gospel Billboard artist, performed "Take the Lead," embodying the event's spiritual and unifying message. Xana Romeo , Jamaican recording artist and daughter of reggae legend Max Romeo, contributed to the event's cultural legacy.

, Jamaican recording artist and daughter of reggae legend Max Romeo, contributed to the event's cultural legacy. Sheila Chamberlain, U.S. Air Force Hall of Fame inductee, whose reflections on service and peace moved audiences worldwide.

U.S. Air Force Hall of Fame inductee, whose reflections on service and peace moved audiences worldwide. Yung Wylin, U.S. Billboard recording artist and 2023 Miami Prayer for Global Peace performer, spoke about using music to promote positive change.

On November 11, 2024, Lij Nebyat Aklilu Demessie, Public Relations Officer and Advisor to the Crown Council of Ethiopia, participated in an international prayer day for global peace on behalf of H.I.H. Prince. Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile Selassie.

Jamaica a country recognized for its cultural richness and spiritual values, The Light Must Unite anchored its broadcast, resonating with viewers across all continents. Jamaica's legacy of unity and peace through music and culture-embodied by icons made it a fitting epicenter for a movement committed to fostering understanding and community across borders.

Makonnen Hanna, President and co-founder of The Light Must Unite, led a decisive moment of collective prayer from Jamaica. The prayer symbolized the island nation's influence on global peace initiatives and its alignment with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Vision for Global Change: Founders Share Their Spiritual Paths

The four founders shared deeply personal accounts of their spiritual journeys, highlighting how each is dedicated to the collective vision of The Light Must Unite. Their passion, compassion, and resolve drive the organization's mission, with initiatives such as

The Opioid Awareness Foundation addressing the global opioid and fentanyl crisis.

The 144 Initiative for Jamaica providing critical support for youth and humanitarian aid.

Aligning with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals solidifies their commitment to a sustainable, peaceful future.

The event was also marked by Unytalk LIVE's generous donation of its platform to facilitate the international broadcast, ensuring that voices of peace and unity resonated globally. Unytalk LIVE is a cutting-edge streaming service that empowers communities and causes by providing seamless, high-quality virtual engagement.

Quotes from Notable Participants & Founders

Marla Maples: "By lending kindness and prayer to one person, we can bring the world closer to the unity and peace that God's love promises."

Khalilah Camacho Ali: "As a Muslim, I believe peace is both a duty and a path we must pursue together as a unified human family. My faith fuels my compassion and guides my purpose, reminding me that with a deep connection to the Creator, we are never alone in our journey."





Barbara Blake Hanna



Michael King Jr. & Cygalle Dias



Michael King Jr. "The light we seek to bring forth is a call to unite; as each person steps into the vast, dim expanse, carrying their lantern, the collective glow begins to dispel the shadows. The Light Must Unite. Only together, through this shared illumination, can we truly reveal the path forward for all. Our mission to unite people through peace and prayer transcends nations and generations. Together, we change the frequency; we change the world."

Cygalle Dias: "True fulfillment comes from giving back and making a meaningful difference. For me, it's about lifting others, extending compassion, and creating positive change beyond oneself. When we live with a purpose that transcends our personal needs, we resonate at a higher frequency, bringing more love and unity into the world. Love is, indeed, what makes the world go round."





Prince Ermais Sahle-Selassie Haile Selassie and Makonnen Hanna

Makonnen Hanna on H.I.H. Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie: "As human beings, we must be able to have a higher mindset so that no matter what we are going through, we must not let that influence the way we treat others or the standards we hold ourselves to. That is the difference between the true people of God who believe in righteousness and the rest of mankind.

"Let's all make a concerted collective effort to live on the right side of the spectrum. Let us operate from a place of love and empathy for the earth and our fellow human beings. Let us find the courage to stand up for what is right. Let's use wisdom and reason to make our choices and be accepting of others. Let's choose to show love to all mankind unconditionally, especially at this time when it's needed more than ever. I wish you all peace, love, and blessings."

Connect with The Light Must Unite.

To learn more about The Light Must Unite's mission, participate in future events, or arrange interviews with its founders, please contact Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing (CDLM) here.

For additional details and inquiries for stories or interviews, please contact Cygalle Dias at CDLM.

About Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing (CDLM)

Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing (CDLM) is a premier PR and lifestyle marketing agency that partners with visionary brands to elevate their mission through impactful storytelling and strategic outreach. CDLM is proud to represent The Light Must Unite. For more information on how to participate in International Prayer Day for Peace and support The Light Must Unite, please visit www.thelightmustunite.org.

