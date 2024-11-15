Page Turner Books, Inc.: New Epic Fantasy "Andarta" Launches the "Ascending Veil Series", Shining Light on the Dark Reality of Human Trafficking

In a world of magic and resilience, co-authors Leanne Staback and Sloane Kennedy unveil a gripping tale to raise awareness and inspire action against human trafficking.

Page Turner Books, Inc. is pleased to announce the Black Friday (11/29/2024) release of Andarta, the first installment in The Ascending Veil, an epic new fantasy series by co-authors Leanne Staback and Sloane Kennedy. Set in a richly imagined world of mystique and magic, Andarta follows its heroine on a transformative journey through betrayal, survival, and awakening-mirroring the resilience and fight for freedom of human trafficking survivors in the real world.

Staback and Kennedy, both passionate advocates for social justice, created The Ascending Veil series not only to captivate readers with immersive storytelling but also to raise awareness about human trafficking, a global crisis affecting millions. By weaving together fantasy elements with the stark reality of exploitation, they aim to bring this issue to the forefront in a unique, accessible way. The novel invites readers to journey through an epic saga that resonates far beyond its pages, evoking empathy and calling readers to action.

"As writers, we wanted to give a voice to the unheard, the unseen," explains co-author Leanne Staback. "With Andarta, we're introducing readers to a world of fiction, but one that sheds light on a very real and urgent problem." Sloane Kennedy adds, "Through this series, we hope to inspire readers to learn more about trafficking, to support survivors, and to take steps-however small-toward ending this form of modern slavery."

Andarta and Real-World Impact

In addition to their creative endeavors, Staback and Kennedy are committed to supporting trafficking survivors directly. They've secured a dedicated hotline number, 1-567-ANDARTA, which redirects to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. They are working with local authorities and politicians to make this easy-to-remember number widely visible in public places, like restroom stalls and transit centers, so those in need can more easily access help.

The novel's themes of survival, hope, and the power of community are complemented by actionable resources. In their promotional materials and author appearances, Staback and Kennedy will share information on recognizing signs of trafficking, ways to report suspected trafficking, and how communities can support survivors.

Early Praise for Andarta

Advance readers have praised Andarta for its compelling characters, suspenseful plot, and deeply emotional storytelling. Andarta is already sparking conversations, with readers calling it "a powerful reminder of resilience" and "a blend of fantasy and purpose that will resonate with anyone who believes in the power of stories to change lives."

About the Authors

Leanne Staback and Sloane Kennedy are a dynamic writing duo dedicated to using fiction as a vehicle for social change. Both authors bring years of writing experience, a commitment to advocacy, and a belief that stories can foster understanding and inspire action. Through The Ascending Veil, they hope to provide readers with an unforgettable fantasy series that also serves as a call to help combat human trafficking.

Andarta - The Ascending Veil, Book 1 will be available November 29, 2024 (Black Friday) in print, eBook, and audiobook formats at the publisher's website (www.ptbooksinc.com) and major online retailers. To celebrate the release of this series, designed to improve the lives of millions around the world, Staback and Kennedy invite readers to join them for autographed copies and pictures with the authors at Vie Sauvage Couture in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. Signing times are: 9am - 12pm; 2pm - 5pm; and 7pm - 9pm. The authors will be wearing their exclusively designed heroine costumes, created by Levi Sagi of Vie Sauvage Couture.

The graphic novel version of "Andarta - The Ascending Veil, Book 1" is expected to be released by the summer of 2025".

About Page Turner Books, Inc.

Page Turner Books, Inc., based in Henderson, Nevada, is a dynamic publishing company dedicated to bringing compelling stories to life. Founded with a mission to discover unique voices and deliver high-quality, engaging content across a variety of genres, Page Turner Books specializes in both print and digital publishing. Known for its commitment to innovative storytelling and nurturing authors, Page Turner Books, Inc. connects readers with unforgettable stories that spark imagination and inspire thought.

