DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 15. November

=== *** 02:30 CN/Einzelhandelsumsatz Oktober PROGNOSE: +3,7% gg Vj zuvor: +3,2% gg Vj *** 03:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Oktober PROGNOSE: +5,6% gg Vj zuvor: +5,4% gg Vj 05:00 HK/Lenovo Group Ltd, Ergebnis 2Q 07:35 IT/Assicurazioni Generali SpA, Ergebnis 3Q *** 08:00 DE/Großhandelspreise Oktober *** 08:00 GB/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 3Q PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vq/+1,0% gg Vj 2. Quartal: +0,5% gg Vq/+0,7% gg Vm *** 08:00 GB/BIP Monat September PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/k.A. zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+1,0% gg Vj Drei-Monats-Rate PROGNOSE: k.A. zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,8% gg Vj *** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion September PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm/-1,2% gg Vj zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm/-1,6% gg Vj 08:00 DE/Erwerbstätigkeit 3Q 08:00 DE/Gewerbeanzeigen (Betriebsgründungen) 09:00 DE/Bundestag, Plenum, Berlin 11:30 DE/Bundeskanzler Scholz, Industriegipfel mit Verbänden, Gewerkschaften und Unternehmen, Berlin 11:30 DE/Regierungs-Pk, Berlin 13:30 CN/Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Ergebnis 3Q *** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Oktober PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm *** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index November PROGNOSE: 0,0 zuvor: -11,9 *** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Oktober Importpreise PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm zuvor: -0,4% gg Vm *** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Oktober Industrieproduktion PROGNOSE: -0,2% gg Vm zuvor: -0,3% gg Vm Kapazitätsauslastung PROGNOSE: 77,3% zuvor: 77,5% *** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände September PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm *** 16:15 GB/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Teilnahme an Panel zu Produktivität *** 16:30 IT/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Moderation eines Panels bei Konferenz zu "A Fragmenting Trading System: where we stand and implications for policy" 17:00 DE/Bundeskanzler Scholz, Gespräch mit rumänischem Präsidenten Iohannis, Berlin 19:15 US/Fed-New-York-Präsident Williams (stimmberechtigt im FOMC), spricht auf New York Fed Alumni Event *** - EU/Herbst-Prognose der EU-Kommission - BE/EU-Finanzminister beraten über EU-Haushalt ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

November 14, 2024 23:56 ET (04:56 GMT)

