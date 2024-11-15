Anzeige
Dow Jones News
15.11.2024 06:28 Uhr
TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 15. November

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 15. November 

=== 
*** 02:30 CN/Einzelhandelsumsatz Oktober 
     PROGNOSE: +3,7% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +3,2% gg Vj 
*** 03:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Oktober 
     PROGNOSE: +5,6% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +5,4% gg Vj 
  05:00 HK/Lenovo Group Ltd, Ergebnis 2Q 
  07:35 IT/Assicurazioni Generali SpA, Ergebnis 3Q 
*** 08:00 DE/Großhandelspreise Oktober 
*** 08:00 GB/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 3Q 
     PROGNOSE:   +0,2% gg Vq/+1,0% gg Vj 
     2. Quartal:  +0,5% gg Vq/+0,7% gg Vm 
*** 08:00 GB/BIP Monat September 
     PROGNOSE:   +0,1% gg Vm/k.A. 
     zuvor:    +0,2% gg Vm/+1,0% gg Vj 
     Drei-Monats-Rate 
     PROGNOSE:   k.A. 
     zuvor:    +0,2% gg Vm/+0,8% gg Vj 
*** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion September 
     PROGNOSE:   0,0% gg Vm/-1,2% gg Vj 
     zuvor:    +0,5% gg Vm/-1,6% gg Vj 
  08:00 DE/Erwerbstätigkeit 3Q 
  08:00 DE/Gewerbeanzeigen (Betriebsgründungen) 
  09:00 DE/Bundestag, Plenum, Berlin 
  11:30 DE/Bundeskanzler Scholz, Industriegipfel mit Verbänden, 
     Gewerkschaften und Unternehmen, Berlin 
  11:30 DE/Regierungs-Pk, Berlin 
  13:30 CN/Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Ergebnis 3Q 
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Oktober 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,4% gg Vm 
     Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,5% gg Vm 
*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index November 
     PROGNOSE:  0,0 
     zuvor:  -11,9 
*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Oktober 
     Importpreise 
     PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  -0,4% gg Vm 
*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Oktober 
     Industrieproduktion 
     PROGNOSE: -0,2% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  -0,3% gg Vm 
     Kapazitätsauslastung 
     PROGNOSE: 77,3% 
     zuvor:  77,5% 
*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände September 
     PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,3% gg Vm 
*** 16:15 GB/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Teilnahme an Panel zu Produktivität 
*** 16:30 IT/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Moderation eines Panels bei Konferenz 
     zu "A Fragmenting Trading System: where we stand and implications for policy" 
  17:00 DE/Bundeskanzler Scholz, Gespräch mit 
     rumänischem Präsidenten Iohannis, Berlin 
  19:15 US/Fed-New-York-Präsident Williams (stimmberechtigt im FOMC), 
     spricht auf New York Fed Alumni Event 
 
***   - EU/Herbst-Prognose der EU-Kommission 
 
    - BE/EU-Finanzminister beraten über EU-Haushalt 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/hab/kla/mgo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2024 23:56 ET (04:56 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2024 Dow Jones News
