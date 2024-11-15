Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open today, 15 November 2024:
Substrate Artificial Inteligence S.A.
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SAI
ISIN: ES0105650008
and
Substrate Artificial Inteligence S.A. Class B
Preference Shares
Symbol: SAI.B
ISIN: ES0105650073
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2020207 15-Nov-2024
© 2024 EQS Group