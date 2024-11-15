Scientists in Switzerland have created a system-dynamics model for the adoption of PV and heat pumps in Swiss residential buildings up to 2050. They have examined several scenarios to see how the incentive for PV affects heat pump adoption and the other way around, and they have concluded that strong regulatory changes are necessary to completely decarbonize the residential sector. A research group led by ETH Zurich has modeled the co-adoption dynamics of PV and heat pumps (HPs) in Swiss residential buildings. It used a case study for Switzerland's Ticino Canton, which includes cities such as ...

