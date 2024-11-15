Brazilian PV association ABSolar says the Brazilian government's decision to raise the import duty on solar modules from 9. 6% to 25% could slow the country's energy transition and negatively affect ongoing projects. From pv magazine Brazil The Brazilian government has raised the import duty on solar modules from 9. 6% to 25% this week. According to the Brazilian PV association ABSolar, this measure could undermine the country's energy transition, potentially increasing solar energy costs, leading to capital flight, higher inflation, job losses, and company closures. The new rules have yet ...

