Oakio, a global leader in eco-friendly and high-performance wood-plastic composite (WPC) products, announces its participation in BAU 2025, the world's premier trade fair for architecture, materials, and systems. The exhibition will take place from January 13 to 17, 2025, at the Messe München Exhibition Center in Munich, Germany.

BAU 2025 is renowned for attracting top professionals from the construction, architecture, and building materials sectors. Oakio will be exhibiting at Hall A5, Stand 135, where visitors can explore a variety of cutting-edge WPC solutions that combine sustainability, durability, and low-maintenance benefits.

"We are excited to showcase our innovative WPC products at BAU 2025," said Juno Zhong, Marketing Director at Oakio. "With growing demand for sustainable materials in construction, Oakio's WPC solutions offer the perfect balance of eco-friendliness and performance. We look forward to meeting with professionals from around the world and demonstrating how our products can enhance a wide range of building projects."

At BAU 2025, Oakio will present the following product range:

WPC Decking: Blending the natural beauty of wood with the durability of composite materials, Oakio's decking offers long-lasting, low-maintenance outdoor solutions suitable for various climates and applications. WPC Cladding: Designed for superior weather resistance, Oakio's WPC cladding enhances building exteriors with a stylish, sustainable alternative to traditional materials. WPC Fencing: Combining aesthetics with durability, Oakio's WPC fencing products provide privacy and protection, while adding a modern touch to outdoor spaces. WPC Beams: Oakio versatile beams are designed for both structural strength and aesthetic appeal, suitable for a variety of building applications.

Visitors to Oakio's stand will have the opportunity to engage with product displays and speak directly with Oakio's experts about how these innovative WPC solutions can enhance their building projects while promoting sustainability and cost-efficiency.

"BAU 2025 is a key event for connecting with industry leaders and showcasing how Oakio's products are shaping the future of sustainable construction," added Juno Zhong.

Visit Oakio at Hall A5, Stand 135 from January 13 to 17, 2025, and discover how WPC solutions can elevate your next building project. For more information, please visit www.oakio.com.

