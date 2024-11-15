Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
WKN: A2QJUN | ISIN: DK0061407699 | Ticker-Symbol: 902
Frankfurt
15.11.24
09:59 Uhr
0,178 Euro
-0,013
-6,81 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALEFARM BREWING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALEFARM BREWING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2024 09:23 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Alefarm Brewing A/S - increase

Finanznachrichten News
New shares in Alefarm Brewing A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 18 November 2024. The new shares are issued
due to completion of a directed issue of new shares. 



Name:              DK0061407699   
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              Alefarm Brewing 
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ALEFRM      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 13,400,000 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             750,000 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  14,150,000 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 2.00     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.05     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          205284      
--------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
