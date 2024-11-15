First North Denmark: Alefarm Brewing A/S - increase

New shares in Alefarm Brewing A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 18 November 2024. The new shares are issued due to completion of a directed issue of new shares. Name: DK0061407699 -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: Alefarm Brewing -------------------------------------------------- Short name: ALEFRM -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 13,400,000 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 750,000 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 14,150,000 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 2.00 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 205284 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF