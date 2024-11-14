TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or "Company") announces its results for the three months and year to date ended September 30, 2024. A complete set of the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

"As part of our strategic initiatives to focus on the growth of our sustainable buildings platform we have exited two businesses with a substantial gain, paid down all secured debt and have a significant cash balance to execute with," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "Following the quarter, we initiated our bitcoin on balance sheet strategy and will focus on building the business through organic growth and acquisitions."

Third Quarter and Year to Date 2024 Highlights

As at September 30, 2024 the Company's aggregate cash and marketable securities balance was $11.6 million.

A gain on sale of $13.3 million was recognized during the first half of 2024 in connection with the sale of air monitoring and compliance related assets.

In the first half of 2024, the Company paid off all interest-bearing bank debt and completed the sale of air testing, air monitoring and compliance related assets which raised significant internal cash.

The Company anticipates collecting approximately $1.2 Million of indemnity holdbacks in 2025 related to the prior sale of two businesses. This is subject to no indemnity claims made by the Buyer.

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $1.7 million, compared to $4.5 million for the same quarter in the prior year; Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $9.2 million, compared to $13.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 57%, compared to 64% for the same period in the prior year.

Income from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $12 million compared to $294,501 for the same period in the prior year. The current period includes gain on a sale of assets.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was negative $(235,315) compared to $2.8 million for the same period in the prior year.

Strategic Plan 2025

The Company's operating platform continues to deliver high gross margins and sticky revenues in the service and maintenance of complex heating and cooling systems for approximately 400 buildings. The Company anticipates a return to operating profitability in 2025 through continued cost reductions, streamlining of operations, organic growth and tuck in acquisitions.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

During the 2024 fiscal year, the Company announced that approvals were granted for a new Normal Course Issuer Bid program to buy back common shares of Kontrol through the NEO Exchange and alternative trading systems. The Company repurchased 1,256,000 common shares for a total of $330,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Q3 2024 and Year to Date Financial Summary

Financial Results Three months ended Nine months ended Sept 30, Sept 30, Sept 30, Sept 30, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $1,737,947 $4,543,367 $9,179,006 $13,682,711 Gross profit $924,580 $3,149,791 $5,277,181 $8,689,905 Income (loss) from continuing operations $(805,444) $665,558 $12,049,058 294,501 Gain from discontinued operations - - - $21,786,635 Comprehensive income (loss) $(931,032) $665,558 $11,923,470 $22,081,136 Basic EPS - continuing operations $(0.01) $0.01 $0.21 $0.01 Diluted EPS - continuing operations $(0.01) $0.01 $0.17 $0.01 Basic EPS - discontinued operations - - - $0.40 Diluted EPS - discontinued operations - - - $0.32 Add/Deduct for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation - continuing operations: Amortization and depreciation $164,514 $361,386 $615,231 $1,080,895 Finance expense $(43,800) $316,411 $206,829 $1,218,755 Gain on sale of assets $(40,407) - $(13,281,812) - Share based compensation $49,785 $13,292 $175,379 $247,005 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) - continuing operations $(675,352) $1,356,647 $(235,315) $2,841,156

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") measure used by management that is not defined by IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful and useful financial information as these measures demonstrate the operating performance of the business excluding non-cash charges.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated as net income or loss before interest, income taxes, amortization, and depreciation, share based compensation, acquisition related expenses, listing expense, gain or loss on sale of assets, and impairment of assets.

Readers are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income as determined under IFRS; nor as an indicator of financial performance as determined by IFRS; nor a calculation of cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS; nor as a measure of liquidity and cash flow under IFRS. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, accordingly, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures used by any other company.

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings.

