Mark Cloutier, Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Aspen has once again delivered strong performance across our underwriting and investment portfolios, and from Aspen Capital Markets.

"For the nine months ended September 30, we saw gross written premium grow by 15.8% to $3.6 billion (2023: $3.1 billion), demonstrating the attractiveness of our platform and the relevance of our business to clients and trading partners for both insurance and reinsurance. Aspen Capital Markets generated fee income of $112 million*, an increase of 22%, while net investment income grew 15.2% to $239 million. The resulting operating income of $288 million** represents an increase of 6.5% over the prior year.

"In a year challenged by a number of industry-wide major loss events, these results are driven by Aspen's expert and disciplined underwriting, consistent investment performance and a growing contribution from Aspen Capital Markets, resulting in an annualized return on average equity of 17.6%** and an adjusted combined operating ratio of 88.2%**. Looking forward, we believe we have the earnings engines, culture, market standing, and risk management that positions us very well to continue to deliver much needed solutions to our customers and trading partners, while also achieving sustainable growth and consistent returns for our shareholders across a broad spectrum of industry loss event sets and cycles.

"In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, our thoughts are with the communities affected, and we remain committed to playing our part in the recovery and rebuild. As a result of our careful and balanced approach to managing our risk portfolio, Aspen's exposure to Hurricanes Helene and Milton are limited and fall within expectations. Hurricane Milton, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, is expected to generate claims in the range of $40 - $60 million, based on our modelled loss projections and exposure analysis, at an industry loss estimate of $30 billion, and will be included in the Company's fourth quarter results."

Aspen provides insurance and reinsurance coverage to clients in various domestic and global markets through wholly-owned operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as its branch operations in Canada, Singapore and Switzerland. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Aspen reported $15.2 billion in total assets, $7.8 billion in gross loss reserves, $2.9 billion in total shareholders' equity and $4.0 billion in gross written premiums. Aspen's operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A-" by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and an "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best Company Inc. For more information about Aspen, please visit www.aspen.co.

