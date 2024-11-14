Globant Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Strong, Broad Based Results

Third quarter revenues of $614.7 million, up 12.7% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.98 for the third quarter

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.63 for the third quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $614.7 million, representing 12.7% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 36.2% compared to 36.4% in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.5% compared to 38.2% in the third quarter of 2023.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 10.6% compared to 9.7% in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.6% compared to 15.3% in the third quarter of 2023.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.98 compared to $0.98 in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.63 compared to $1.48 in the third quarter of 2023.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $1,773.2 million, representing 17.0% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.8% compared to 36.1% in the first nine months of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 38.2% in the first nine months of 2023.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.4% compared to 9.5% in the first nine months of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.2% compared to 15.1% in the first nine months of 2023.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $2.88 compared to $2.68 in the first nine months of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $4.67 compared to $4.12 in the first nine months of 2023.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2024



Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $213.5 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $109.8 million from $323.3 million as of December 31, 2023, driven mainly by the expansion into new geographies and a number of M&A earnout payments. As of September 30, 2024, we had a total amount of $165 million drawn from our credit facility.

Globant completed the third quarter of 2024 with 29,998 Globers, 27,927 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the third quarter of 2024 was as follows: 55.7% from North America (top country: US), 21.8% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 17.6% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 4.9% from New Markets 1 (top country: Saudi Arabia).

(top country: Saudi Arabia). Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the third quarter of 2024 represented 9.1%, 21.0% and 30.1% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, Globant served a total of 969 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 331 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 305 for the same period one year ago.

In terms of currencies, 66.6% of Globant's revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were denominated in US dollars.

"As we reflect on another remarkable quarter, I am thrilled to share that Globant continues on a trajectory of strong growth, solidifying our role as an industry leader. The level of demand we are witnessing across verticals and markets fuels our optimism for continued expansion in 2024. Our strategic investments in AI have lead to year-to-date AI-related initiatives increasing by 120% compared to the same period last year, enhancing our capabilities and driving productivity gains that translate into unique client experiences. With a strong pipeline and a commitment to redefining industries through our Studios, we are well-positioned to lead in this new era of digital innovation," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"As we conclude this quarter, I am pleased to report that Globant has achieved another quarter of record revenues, at $614.7 million, reflecting strong sequential growth driven by our top client and several key accounts. This performance aligns with our guidance and showcases our ability to enhance profitability while maintaining a prudent balance sheet. Our healthy margins are a reflection to our focus on profitability, while we see early recovery signs in specific verticals that previously faced headwinds. We are confident in our ability to sustain this momentum and build on our strong performance as we approach 2025," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024:

Fourth quarter 2024 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $642.0 million to $648.0 million, or 10.6% to 11.6% year-over-year growth.

Fourth quarter 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.0% to 16.0%.

Fourth quarter 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.71 to $1.75 (assuming an average of 44.7 million diluted shares outstanding during the fourth quarter).

Fiscal year 2024 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,415.0 million to $2,421.0 million, implying a 15.2% to 15.5% year-over-year revenue growth.

Fiscal year 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.0% to 15.5%.

Fiscal year 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $6.37 to $6.43 (assuming an average of 44.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2024).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder, Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, Patricia Pomies, Globant's COO, and Diego Tártara, Globant's CTO, will discuss the third quarter 2024 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F3Q24EarningsCall

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 29,900 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023















Revenues 1,773,206

1,515,234

614,667

545,282 Cost of revenues (1,139,161)

(967,794)

(392,392)

(346,980) Gross profit 634,045

547,440

222,275

198,302















Selling, general and administrative expenses (460,877)

(390,064)

(154,178)

(142,531) Net impairment losses on financial assets (8,994)

(13,979)

(3,667)

(2,621) Other operating income and expenses, net 2,738

614

777

- Profit from operations 166,912

144,011

65,207

53,150















Finance income 3,876

3,500

1,349

1,324 Finance expense (20,536)

(15,063)

(7,034)

(5,661) Other financial results, net 7,341

11,473

1,735

3,044 Financial results, net (9,319)

(90)

(3,950)

(1,293)















Share of results of investment in associates 161

185

105

170 Other income and expenses, net 6,142

4,075

(4,464)

2,774 Profit before income tax 163,896

148,181

56,898

54,801















Income tax (34,401)

(31,067)

(11,357)

(10,978) Net income for the period 129,495

117,114

45,541

43,823















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (20,458)

(28,761)

22,555

(30,013) - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI 1,019

(2,316)

-

15 - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges (12,768)

117

365

(3,762) Total comprehensive income for the period 97,288

86,154

68,461

10,063















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 127,324

116,405

43,606

42,993 Non-controlling interest 2,171

709

1,935

830 Net income for the period 129,495

117,114

45,541

43,823















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 94,864

85,278

64,266

10,251 Non-controlling interest 2,424

876

4,195

(188) Total comprehensive income for the period 97,288

86,154

68,461

10,063 Earnings per share













Basic 2.94

2.74

1.00

1.01 Diluted 2.88

2.68

0.98

0.98 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 43,248

42,474

43,419

42,696 Diluted 44,271

43,442

44,442

43,664

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)













September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

199,031

307,223 Investments

14,425

16,070 Trade receivables

631,632

499,283 Other assets

24,033

31,753 Other receivables

60,417

54,786 Other financial assets

3,795

15,418 Total current assets

933,333

924,533









Non-current assets







Investments

2,212

1,833 Other assets

6,358

4,088 Other receivables

28,634

26,475 Deferred tax assets

67,528

60,777 Investment in associates

1,587

1,426 Other financial assets

37,010

34,864 Property and equipment

152,440

162,736 Intangible assets

286,161

285,661 Right-of-use assets

124,159

119,400 Goodwill

1,259,622

1,105,073 Total non-current assets

1,965,711

1,802,333 TOTAL ASSETS

2,899,044

2,726,866









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

102,202

124,545 Payroll and social security taxes payable

225,193

221,843 Borrowings

186,284

156,916 Other financial liabilities

105,473

68,750 Lease liabilities

29,744

47,852 Tax liabilities

25,858

33,229 Income tax payable

11,043

11,287 Other liabilities

465

896 Total current liabilities

686,262

665,318









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

2,627

2,981 Borrowings

1,220

2,191 Other financial liabilities

117,132

135,238 Lease liabilities

90,421

70,884 Deferred tax liabilities

18,381

21,098 Income tax payable

6,526

- Payroll and social security taxes payable

5,050

5,139 Provisions for contingencies

17,367

28,336 Total non-current liabilities

258,724

265,867 TOTAL LIABILITIES

944,986

931,185









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

52,286

51,705 Additional paid-in capital

1,087,711

1,022,918 Other reserves

(74,508)

(42,048) Retained earnings

824,413

697,089 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,889,902

1,729,664 Non-controlling interests

64,156

66,017 Total equity

1,954,058

1,795,681 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,899,044

2,726,866

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)









Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Net Income for the period

45,541

43,823 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

76,819

53,723 Changes in working capital

(31,823)

(10,141) Cash flows from operating activities

90,537

87,405 Capital expenditures

(20,810)

(26,758) Cash flows from investing activities

(89,596)

(140,663) Cash flows from financing activities

41,044

7,931 Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents

41,985

(45,327)

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross profit 634,045

547,440

222,275

198,302 Depreciation and amortization expense 25,415

20,612

9,457

7,579 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 18,010

10,976

5,109

2,198 Adjusted gross profit 677,470

579,028

236,841

208,079 Adjusted gross profit margin 38.2 %

38.2 %

38.5 %

38.2 %















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (460,877)

(390,064)

(154,178)

(142,531) Depreciation and amortization expense 74,751

61,501

24,244

21,012 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 42,722

41,442

16,008

16,447 Acquisition-related charges (a) 17,230

14,488

1,646

5,370 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (326,174)

(272,633)

(112,280)

(99,702) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (18.4) %

(18.0) %

(18.3) %

(18.3) %















Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations













Profit from operations 166,912

144,011

65,207

53,150 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 60,732

52,418

21,117

18,645 Acquisition-related charges (a) 42,668

32,577

9,788

11,435 Adjusted profit from operations 270,312

229,006

96,112

83,230 Adjusted profit from operations margin 15.2 %

15.1 %

15.6 %

15.3 %















Reconciliation of net income for the period













Net income for the period 127,324

116,405

43,606

42,993 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 60,618

52,377

21,192

18,628 Acquisition-related charges (a) 41,334

30,639

14,954

9,878 Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (22,516)

(20,380)

(7,399)

(6,720) Adjusted net income 206,760

179,041

72,353

64,779 Adjusted net income margin 11.7 %

11.8 %

11.8 %

11.9 %















Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS













Adjusted net income 206,760

179,041

72,353

64,779 Diluted shares 44,271

43,442

44,442

43,664 Adjusted diluted EPS 4.67

4.12

1.63

1.48 (a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited) Metrics Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024











Total Employees 27,505 29,150 28,991 29,112 29,998 IT Professionals 25,575 27,116 26,933 27,133 27,927











North America Revenues % 58.9 57.4 56.0 56.3 55.7 Latin America Revenues % 21.6 22.9 22.9 23.0 21.8 Europe Revenues % 15.9 15.8 17.2 16.9 17.6 New Markets Revenues % 3.6 3.9 3.9 3.8 4.9











USD Revenues % 72.5 68.6 68.4 67.1 66.6 Other Currencies Revenues % 27.5 31.4 31.6 32.9 33.4











Top Customer % 8.7 8.2 8.3 8.3 9.1 Top 5 Customers % 22.5 21.4 21.8 21.0 21.0 Top 10 Customers % 32.2 30.8 30.1 30.3 30.1











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 889 930 955 958 969 Customers with>$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 305 311 318 329 331 (*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

1Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

