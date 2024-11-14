Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117M8 | ISIN: LU0974299876 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G2
Tradegate
15.11.24
08:14 Uhr
210,00 Euro
-7,30
-3,36 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBANT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBANT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
208,80214,2011:38
208,80214,2011:38
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 22:15 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globant Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Strong, Broad Based Results

  • Third quarter revenues of $614.7 million, up 12.7% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.98 for the third quarter
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.63 for the third quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $614.7 million, representing 12.7% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 36.2% compared to 36.4% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.5% compared to 38.2% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 10.6% compared to 9.7% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.6% compared to 15.3% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.98 compared to $0.98 in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.63 compared to $1.48 in the third quarter of 2023.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $1,773.2 million, representing 17.0% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.8% compared to 36.1% in the first nine months of 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 38.2% in the first nine months of 2023.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.4% compared to 9.5% in the first nine months of 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.2% compared to 15.1% in the first nine months of 2023.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $2.88 compared to $2.68 in the first nine months of 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $4.67 compared to $4.12 in the first nine months of 2023.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2024

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $213.5 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $109.8 million from $323.3 million as of December 31, 2023, driven mainly by the expansion into new geographies and a number of M&A earnout payments. As of September 30, 2024, we had a total amount of $165 million drawn from our credit facility.
  • Globant completed the third quarter of 2024 with 29,998 Globers, 27,927 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the third quarter of 2024 was as follows: 55.7% from North America (top country: US), 21.8% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 17.6% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 4.9% from New Markets1 (top country: Saudi Arabia).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the third quarter of 2024 represented 9.1%, 21.0% and 30.1% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, Globant served a total of 969 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 331 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 305 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 66.6% of Globant's revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were denominated in US dollars.

"As we reflect on another remarkable quarter, I am thrilled to share that Globant continues on a trajectory of strong growth, solidifying our role as an industry leader. The level of demand we are witnessing across verticals and markets fuels our optimism for continued expansion in 2024. Our strategic investments in AI have lead to year-to-date AI-related initiatives increasing by 120% compared to the same period last year, enhancing our capabilities and driving productivity gains that translate into unique client experiences. With a strong pipeline and a commitment to redefining industries through our Studios, we are well-positioned to lead in this new era of digital innovation," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"As we conclude this quarter, I am pleased to report that Globant has achieved another quarter of record revenues, at $614.7 million, reflecting strong sequential growth driven by our top client and several key accounts. This performance aligns with our guidance and showcases our ability to enhance profitability while maintaining a prudent balance sheet. Our healthy margins are a reflection to our focus on profitability, while we see early recovery signs in specific verticals that previously faced headwinds. We are confident in our ability to sustain this momentum and build on our strong performance as we approach 2025," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024:

  • Fourth quarter 2024 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $642.0 million to $648.0 million, or 10.6% to 11.6% year-over-year growth.
  • Fourth quarter 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.0% to 16.0%.
  • Fourth quarter 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.71 to $1.75 (assuming an average of 44.7 million diluted shares outstanding during the fourth quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2024 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,415.0 million to $2,421.0 million, implying a 15.2% to 15.5% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Fiscal year 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.0% to 15.5%.
  • Fiscal year 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $6.37 to $6.43 (assuming an average of 44.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2024).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder, Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, Patricia Pomies, Globant's COO, and Diego Tártara, Globant's CTO, will discuss the third quarter 2024 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F3Q24EarningsCall
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 29,900 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)






Nine Months Ended


Three Months Ended


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023









Revenues

1,773,206


1,515,234


614,667


545,282

Cost of revenues

(1,139,161)


(967,794)


(392,392)


(346,980)

Gross profit

634,045


547,440


222,275


198,302









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(460,877)


(390,064)


(154,178)


(142,531)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(8,994)


(13,979)


(3,667)


(2,621)

Other operating income and expenses, net

2,738


614


777


-

Profit from operations

166,912


144,011


65,207


53,150









Finance income

3,876


3,500


1,349


1,324

Finance expense

(20,536)


(15,063)


(7,034)


(5,661)

Other financial results, net

7,341


11,473


1,735


3,044

Financial results, net

(9,319)


(90)


(3,950)


(1,293)









Share of results of investment in associates

161


185


105


170

Other income and expenses, net

6,142


4,075


(4,464)


2,774

Profit before income tax

163,896


148,181


56,898


54,801









Income tax

(34,401)


(31,067)


(11,357)


(10,978)

Net income for the period

129,495


117,114


45,541


43,823









Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects








Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:








- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(20,458)


(28,761)


22,555


(30,013)

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

1,019


(2,316)


-


15

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

(12,768)


117


365


(3,762)

Total comprehensive income for the period

97,288


86,154


68,461


10,063









Net income attributable to:








Owners of the Company

127,324


116,405


43,606


42,993

Non-controlling interest

2,171


709


1,935


830

Net income for the period

129,495


117,114


45,541


43,823









Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:








Owners of the Company

94,864


85,278


64,266


10,251

Non-controlling interest

2,424


876


4,195


(188)

Total comprehensive income for the period

97,288


86,154


68,461


10,063

Earnings per share








Basic

2.94


2.74


1.00


1.01

Diluted

2.88


2.68


0.98


0.98

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)








Basic

43,248


42,474


43,419


42,696

Diluted

44,271


43,442


44,442


43,664

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)








September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


199,031


307,223

Investments


14,425


16,070

Trade receivables


631,632


499,283

Other assets


24,033


31,753

Other receivables


60,417


54,786

Other financial assets


3,795


15,418

Total current assets


933,333


924,533






Non-current assets





Investments


2,212


1,833

Other assets


6,358


4,088

Other receivables


28,634


26,475

Deferred tax assets


67,528


60,777

Investment in associates


1,587


1,426

Other financial assets


37,010


34,864

Property and equipment


152,440


162,736

Intangible assets


286,161


285,661

Right-of-use assets


124,159


119,400

Goodwill


1,259,622


1,105,073

Total non-current assets


1,965,711


1,802,333

TOTAL ASSETS


2,899,044


2,726,866






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables


102,202


124,545

Payroll and social security taxes payable


225,193


221,843

Borrowings


186,284


156,916

Other financial liabilities


105,473


68,750

Lease liabilities


29,744


47,852

Tax liabilities


25,858


33,229

Income tax payable


11,043


11,287

Other liabilities


465


896

Total current liabilities


686,262


665,318






Non-current liabilities





Trade payables


2,627


2,981

Borrowings


1,220


2,191

Other financial liabilities


117,132


135,238

Lease liabilities


90,421


70,884

Deferred tax liabilities


18,381


21,098

Income tax payable


6,526


-

Payroll and social security taxes payable


5,050


5,139

Provisions for contingencies


17,367


28,336

Total non-current liabilities


258,724


265,867

TOTAL LIABILITIES


944,986


931,185






Capital and reserves





Issued capital


52,286


51,705

Additional paid-in capital


1,087,711


1,022,918

Other reserves


(74,508)


(42,048)

Retained earnings


824,413


697,089

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company


1,889,902


1,729,664

Non-controlling interests


64,156


66,017

Total equity


1,954,058


1,795,681

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


2,899,044


2,726,866

Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)






Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023

Net Income for the period


45,541


43,823

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others


76,819


53,723

Changes in working capital


(31,823)


(10,141)

Cash flows from operating activities


90,537


87,405

Capital expenditures


(20,810)


(26,758)

Cash flows from investing activities


(89,596)


(140,663)

Cash flows from financing activities


41,044


7,931

Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents


41,985


(45,327)

Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)






Nine Months Ended


Three Months Ended


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023









Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit








Gross profit

634,045


547,440


222,275


198,302

Depreciation and amortization expense

25,415


20,612


9,457


7,579

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

18,010


10,976


5,109


2,198

Adjusted gross profit

677,470


579,028


236,841


208,079

Adjusted gross profit margin

38.2 %


38.2 %


38.5 %


38.2 %









Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses








Selling, general and administrative expenses

(460,877)


(390,064)


(154,178)


(142,531)

Depreciation and amortization expense

74,751


61,501


24,244


21,012

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

42,722


41,442


16,008


16,447

Acquisition-related charges (a)

17,230


14,488


1,646


5,370

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(326,174)


(272,633)


(112,280)


(99,702)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(18.4) %


(18.0) %


(18.3) %


(18.3) %









Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations








Profit from operations

166,912


144,011


65,207


53,150

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

60,732


52,418


21,117


18,645

Acquisition-related charges (a)

42,668


32,577


9,788


11,435

Adjusted profit from operations

270,312


229,006


96,112


83,230

Adjusted profit from operations margin

15.2 %


15.1 %


15.6 %


15.3 %









Reconciliation of net income for the period








Net income for the period

127,324


116,405


43,606


42,993

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

60,618


52,377


21,192


18,628

Acquisition-related charges (a)

41,334


30,639


14,954


9,878

Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(22,516)


(20,380)


(7,399)


(6,720)

Adjusted net income

206,760


179,041


72,353


64,779

Adjusted net income margin

11.7 %


11.8 %


11.8 %


11.9 %









Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS








Adjusted net income

206,760


179,041


72,353


64,779

Diluted shares

44,271


43,442


44,442


43,664

Adjusted diluted EPS

4.67


4.12


1.63


1.48

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024







Total Employees

27,505

29,150

28,991

29,112

29,998

IT Professionals

25,575

27,116

26,933

27,133

27,927







North America Revenues %

58.9

57.4

56.0

56.3

55.7

Latin America Revenues %

21.6

22.9

22.9

23.0

21.8

Europe Revenues %

15.9

15.8

17.2

16.9

17.6

New Markets Revenues %

3.6

3.9

3.9

3.8

4.9







USD Revenues %

72.5

68.6

68.4

67.1

66.6

Other Currencies Revenues %

27.5

31.4

31.6

32.9

33.4







Top Customer %

8.7

8.2

8.3

8.3

9.1

Top 5 Customers %

22.5

21.4

21.8

21.0

21.0

Top 10 Customers %

32.2

30.8

30.1

30.3

30.1







Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

889

930

955

958

969

Customers with>$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

305

311

318

329

331

(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Wanda Weigert, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

1Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

SOURCE GLOBANT

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.