Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
WKN: A40KEH | ISIN: CA83013Q8065 | Ticker-Symbol: WK3
Tradegate
15.11.24
10:43 Uhr
1,570 Euro
+0,360
+29,75 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIYATA MOBILE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIYATA MOBILE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5201,56011:39
1,5301,56011:39
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 23:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Siyata Mobile Inc.: Siyata Mobile Reports Third Quarter Revenue of $5.9 Million, Up 218%

Finanznachrichten News

Accelerating Adoption Driving Exponential Increase in Unit Sales

Management to Host Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 15

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, said, "We delivered $5.9 million in revenue for the third quarter, the largest in our company's history and representing exponential growth of more than 200% year-over-year. This performance underscores the significant momentum we are building, especially in the U.S. market, where sales have increased by 55% year-to-date. More broadly, demand for our SD7 handsets is increasing across a diversity of vertical markets and use cases. Adoption of our disruptive, ruggedized handsets is accelerating to replace more traditional land mobile radio (LMR)."

Seelenfreund continued, "We are optimistic about our outlook going forward with the goal of reaching profitability in the coming quarters. We have a pipeline of exciting new sales opportunities, and we are well positioned with ample inventory to meet demand. Further, we believe that we have a very exciting 5G product portfolio planned to launch in 2025 which will position us as the leading PTT handset provider on a global level. We announced recently that T-Mobile is the first wireless carrier that will be launching part of the portfolio and will be releasing details of the innovative devices over the coming months. We are optimistic that more wireless carriers will follow suit."

Key financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

  • Revenues were $5.9 million compared to $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Revenue from the U.S. market was $4.8 million, or 81% of total revenue, compared to $1.3 million or 69% percent of total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Gross margin of $1.7 million, or 29.0% of revenue, compared to $0.5 million, or 26.6% of revenue, in the same period last year
  • Net loss was $0.6 million as compared to a net loss of $1.9 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was ($3.3) million versus ($1.6) million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $0.2 million compared to $0.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 15, 2024 to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results.

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
North America dial-in number: +1 (888) 506-0062
International toll-free dial-in number: +1 (973) 528-0011
Access Code: 721899

A replay will be available until November 29, 2024. To access the replay, dial +1 (877) 481-4010 or +1 (919) 882-2331. When prompted, enter Passcode 51578.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2988/51578.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA".

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

-- Tables Follow --

Siyata Mobile Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in US dollars)



USD

USD


September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets



Current



Cash

220,243

898,771

Trade And Other Receivables

3,058,921

1,181,257

Prepaid Expenses

1,441,564

29,673

Inventory

3,866,118

3,544,519

Advance To Suppliers

683,442

1,048,227


9,270,288

6,702,447

Long Term Receivable

177,155

147,100

Investment in Securities

1,300,000

-

Right Of Use Assets

431,471

630,793

Equipment

145,750

175,335

Intangible Assets

8,038,601

7,856,730

Total Assets

19,363,265

15,512,405




Liabilities And Shareholders' Equity



Current



Loans to Financial Institutions

2,546,335

89,298

Sale of future receipts

996,048

1,467,899

Accounts Payable And Accrued Liabilities

4,374,116

3,449,103

Deferred Revenue

31,277

2,025

Short Term Lease Liability

26,427

254,668

Warrants and preferred shares liability

1,051,865

156,433


9,026,068

5,419,426

Long Term Lease Liability

439,027

385,639


439,027

385,639

Total Liabilities

9,465,095

5,805,065

Shareholders' Equity



Share Capital

101,997,458

85,714,727

Reserves

14,899,768

14,644,200

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

98,870

98,870

Deficit

(107,097,926)

(90,750,457)


9,898,170

9,707,340

Total Liabilities And Shareholders' Equity

19,363,265

15,512,405

Siyata Mobile Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in US dollars)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023


September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023








Revenue


$ 5,862,575

$ 1,842,390


$ 10,111,422

$ 6,355,744

Cost Of Sales


(4,159,542)

(1,352,293)


(7,348,158)

(4,564,640)

Gross Profit


1,703,033

490,097


2,763,264

1,791,104



29.0 %

26.6 %


27.3 %

28.2 %

Expenses







Amortization And Depreciation

424,393

453,500


1,262,180

1,308,639

Development Expenses


294,753

87,652


329,753

173,102

Selling And Marketing


1,367,546

743,760


3,469,952

2,734,928

Equity promotion and marketing

2,190,162

540,000


4,340,162

1,131,200

Inventory loss (income) from water
damage

-

(405,364)


-

(405,364)

General And Administrative


1,166,461

1,458,284


3,238,314

4,012,896

Bad Debts (Recovered)


8,132

16,512


26,990

26,660

Insurance proceeds from water
damage

-

(380,077)


-

(380,077)

Share-Based Payments


54,682

202,072


255,568

773,605

Total Operating Expenses


5,506,129

2,716,339


12,922,919

9,375,589








Net Operating Loss


(3,803,096)

(2,226,242)


(10,159,655)

(7,584,485)




-




Other Expenses



-




Finance Expense


527,962

33,684


2,250,001

109,033

Loss on issuance


-

-


6,129,282

-

Loss on extinguishment of financial
liability

-

-


601,163

-

Foreign exchange


(26,592)

(109,895)


(37,243)

(188,494)

Change in preferred share liability

(386,022)

-


(386,022)


Gain on settlement of derivative

(3,723,827)

-


(3,723,827)


Change in fair value of warrant
liability

3,900

(294,858)


(50,670)

1,561,765

Transaction Costs


427,812

-


1,405,130

-

Total Other Expenses


(3,176,767)

(371,069)


6,187,814

1,482,304

Net Loss For The Period


$ (626,329)

$ (1,855,173)


$(16,347,469)

$ (9,066,789)








Comprehensive Loss For The Period

(626,329)

(1,855,173)


(16,347,469)

(9,066,789)








Weighted average shares


1,580,010

14,226


574,313

8,353

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.40)

(130.41)


(28.46)

(1,085.40)

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA
(Expressed in US dollars)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023


September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023







Net Operating Loss

(3,803,096)

(2,226,242)


(10,159,655)

(7,584,485)







Addback






Amortization and
depreciation

424,393

453,500


1,262,180

1,308,639

Share based
compensation

54,682

202,072


255,568

773,605







Adjusted EBITDA

(3,324,021)

(1,570,670)


(8,641,907)

(5,502,241)

SOURCE Siyata Mobile Inc.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.