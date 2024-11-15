NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) ("Atleos"), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced a new five-year agreement to provide Atleos' Cashzone Network ATMs in the John Lewis Partnership's Waitrose supermarkets across the UK.

The John Lewis Partnership owns and operates two of Britain's best-loved retail brands John Lewis and Waitrose. Started as a radical experiment over a century ago, the Partnership is now the largest employee-owned business in the UK. The company and Atleos have built a successful relationship, with Atleos installing ATMs in premier Waitrose locations. This collaboration has resulted in increased awareness of the John Lewis Money products and easier access to cash for consumers.

"Atleos has been a trusted strategic teammate over the past decade. Brought together by our shared customer-first values, we have been able to innovate around cash access and provide customers with a simple, secure way to withdraw cash in store," said Andy Piggott, Director of Credit and Banking at John Lewis Money.

"Consumers expect to be able to access cash and financial services at trusted retailers," said Diego Navarrete, executive vice president, Global Sales for Atleos. "We are proud to team with leading retailers such as John Lewis Partnership to make this happen."

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

About the John Lewis Partnership

The John Lewis Partnership owns and operates two of Britain's best-loved retail brands John Lewis and Waitrose. Started as a radical experiment over a century ago, the Partnership is now the largest employee-owned business in the UK, with around 74,000 employees who are all Partners in the business. The partnership is purpose-driven, existing to create a fairer and more sustainable future for our Partners, customers, suppliers and communities. Our Purpose not only inspires our principles, drives our decisions and acts as our guide to be a force for good, it steers us to do things differently and better all in service of creating a happier world for everyone and everything we touch. We operate JohnLewis.com, Waitrose.com, 34 John Lewis shops and 329 Waitrose shops, including a growing number offering a selection of John Lewis products.

Waitrose has partnerships with Dobbies Garden Centres, Shell, Uber Eats and Deliveroo as well as supply agreements with Margiotta stores in Scotland and Alliance shops in Jersey. Outside of retail, John Lewis Financial Services continues to grow providing insurance, the Partnership credit card, foreign currency and investments, and is currently proposing to deliver 1,000 new rental homes across three local communities.

