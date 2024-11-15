Allvue Systems, LLC, a leading provider of technology solutions for private equity and alternative investment managers, proudly announces its award for Regulatory and Compliance Provider of the Year at the Private Equity Wire European Emerging Manager Awards. This recognition underscores Allvue's commitment to empowering private capital markets fund managers and administrators with advanced, scalable compliance solutions that foster transparency, operational efficiency, and adaptability.

ThePrivate Equity Wire European Emerging Manager Awards honour exceptional emerging fund managers and key service providers across the private equity sector. Winners in each category are chosen by a comprehensive online poll of the Private Equity Wire user base, ensuring that the awards reflect the opinions of industry participants who directly benefit from these solutions. Allvue Systems' compliance technology, part of its Enterprise Equity solution suite, was selected for its ability to streamline regulatory requirements, helping private equity firms address complex compliance needs amid an evolving regulatory landscape.

"We're honoured to be recognized as the Regulatory and Compliance Provider of the Year. This award underscores our commitment to delivering technology that not only meets today's regulatory demands but also empowers fund managers to navigate an increasingly complex landscape with confidence," said Marc Scheipe, Chief Executive Officer for Allvue. "At Allvue, we're focused on providing scalable, integrated solutions that drive transparency, efficiency, and growth for our clients as they evolve and expand. This award is a testament to the hard work and deep industry knowledge that I see from my Allvue teammates every day."

Allvue's Fund Accounting solution also offers regulatory and compliance support for fund accounting, including jurisdictional specific regulations and industry standards such as Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) reporting and Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) reporting. Allvue's Reporting platform aligns with industry-specific compliance standards such as SOC1 and SOC2, offering private equity investors a BI solution with advanced analytics, designed to aid fund managers in making well-informed decisions. Allvue's Investor Relations solution also supports compliance on email tracking, document access, and audit logs.

Allvue's reporting and data capabilities equips firms with real-time insights across diverse asset classes and enables them to meet investors' growing demands for data transparency. As regulatory requirements increase globally, driven by private markets' substantial growth and maturing investor base, Allvue remains dedicated to supporting fund managers in navigating these complexities through integrated tools that enhance data management, valuation workflows, and reporting processes.

The awards ceremony and networking event took place at County Hall in London, where over 100 industry professionals, including GPs, LPs, and service providers, gathered to celebrate excellence within the private equity sector and recognize outstanding achievements over the past year.

About Allvue Systems, LLC

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue's software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving firms of all sizes worldwide, including private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2020 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn. Allvue is headquartered in Miami with locations throughout North America and Europe. Allvue's software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

