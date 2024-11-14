CEA Industries Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Louisville, Colorado, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) ("CEA Industries" or the "Company"), is reporting results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

Q3 2024

(unaudited) Q2 2024

(unaudited) Q3 2023

(unaudited) Revenue $ 391 $ 1,761 $ 914 Gross Profit (Loss) $ (70 ) $ 180 $ (104 ) Operating Expenses $ 677 $ 657 $ 703 Net Income/(Loss) $ (740 ) $ (470 ) $ (799 )



"Throughout 2024, we have maintained a disciplined approach to cost management, prioritizing capital preservation as we work through our remaining project backlog," said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries. "In alignment with our commitment to shareholders, during the third quarter we made further reductions in headcount, paused product development, and scaled back business development efforts to maintain our strong balance sheet.

"As previously announced, the Board of Directors continues their examination of strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger, special dividend, or other potential strategic or financial transaction, including a dissolution of the Company whereby cash on the balance sheet would be returned to shareholders after adequate provision for outstanding corporate obligations. We will continue to prudently manage our capital in support of our ongoing strategic review process and look forward to providing an update in the coming months."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $0.4 million compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily attributed to lower bookings and a reduced backlog over the past 18 months.

Net bookings in the third quarter of 2024 increased to $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million in the year-ago period. The Company's quarter-end backlog was $0.4 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2023. The expected decrease in CEA Industries' backlog was primarily driven by fewer capital expenditures by cannabis operators in the markets served by the Company, in addition to a reduced sales effort.

Gross loss in the third quarter of 2024 improved to $70,000 compared to $104,000 for the same period in 2023. The improvement in gross profit was primarily driven by a reduction in variable costs as a percentage of revenue. Variable costs include the cost of equipment, outside engineering, shipping and handling, travel and warranty.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 remained flat at $0.7 million compared to the same period in 2023.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2024 improved to $0.7 million or $(0.94) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million or $(1.19) per share for the same period in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $10.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $12.5 million on December 31, 2023, while working capital decreased by $2.0 million during this period. At September 30, 2024, the Company remained debt free.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com) provides a suite of complementary and adjacent offerings to the controlled environment agriculture industry. The Company's comprehensive solutions, when aligned with industry operators' product and sales initiatives, support the development of the global ecosystem for indoor cultivation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,295,159 $ 12,508,251 Accounts receivable, net 71,240 18,655 Contract assets, net 224,414 224,414 Inventory, net 24,680 296,404 Prepaid expenses and other 421,260 313,115 Total Current Assets 11,036,753 13,360,839 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 9,605 38,558 Intangible assets, net 1,830 1,830 Deposits 14,747 14,747 Operating lease right-of-use asset 273,375 356,109 Total Noncurrent Assets 299,557 411,244 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,336,310 $ 13,772,083 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 364,154 $ 624,724 Deferred revenue 468,963 499,800 Current portion of operating lease liability 133,127 126,724 Total Current Liabilities 966,244 1,251,248 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liability, net of current portion 166,685 259,627 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 166,685 259,627 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,132,929 1,510,875 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 791,580 and 673,090 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 7 Additional paid in capital 49,520,970 49,451,493 Accumulated deficit (39,317,597 ) (37,190,292 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 10,203,381 12,261,208 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,336,310 $ 13,772,083



CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 390,817 $ 913,571 $ 2,386,023 $ 6,659,858 Cost of revenue 460,970 1,017,634 2,430,751 5,831,953 Gross (loss) profit (70,153 ) (104,063 ) (44,728 ) 827,905 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing expenses 450 21,551 13,630 256,965 Product development costs - - - 76,487 Selling, general and administrative expenses 676,069 681,448 2,089,328 2,452,305 Total operating expenses 676,519 702,999 2,102,958 2,785,757 Operating loss (746,672 ) (807,062 ) (2,147,686 ) (1,957,852 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net - - - 7,778 Interest income (expense), net 6,269 8,043 20,381 26,042 Total other income (expense) 6,269 8,043 20,381 33,820 Loss before provision for income taxes (740,403 ) (799,019 ) (2,127,305 ) (1,924,032 ) Income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (740,403 ) $ (799,019 ) $ (2,127,305 ) $ (1,924,032 ) Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.94 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (2.92 ) $ (2.86 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 791,580 673,031 729,333 672,904



CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

(Unaudited)