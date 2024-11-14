Enthusiast Gaming Inc.: Enthusiast Gaming Achieves Profitability, Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024").

"This quarter marks a transformative milestone for the Company, achieving our first profitable quarter on an Adjusted EBITDA basis," said Adrian Montgomery, Interim CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. "This accomplishment is a direct result of the strategic refocusing efforts we began in Q1 and our relentless pursuit of operational efficiencies-all achieved without compromising the growth of our communities or the quality of our content. By optimizing our operations, streamlining costs, and prioritizing high-margin areas, we have positioned Enthusiast Gaming for a future of sustainable growth on a solid foundation, evolving into a more efficient and higher-margin company, and, most importantly, a consistently and increasingly profitable business. This optimized structure means that as our reach expands, our profitability grows right alongside it, allowing us to turn each interaction into meaningful value. We're no longer just capturing attention; we're transforming it into tangible returns that fuel our long-term success."

Felicia DellaFortuna, CFO of Enthusiast Gaming, added, "This quarter we saw significant improvements across core financial and operational metrics, reaching profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA basis and advancing our balance sheet. With over $20 million in cost savings year-to-date and gross margin expansion to 70.3%, we're positioned for scalable profitability and growth."

Financial Highlights for Q3 2024

Revenue of $16.8 million, compared to $45.6 million in Q3 2023, with the vast majority of the decline being attributable to the strategic deprioritization of the low margin video platform revenue.

Gross profit of $11.8 million, compared to $16.7 million in Q3 2023, with gross margin expanding to 70.3% from 36.7% in the year ago period.

Operating expenses of $12.7 million, a $12.3 million year-over-year decrease from $25.0 million in Q3 2023 as a result of strategic initiatives taken to establish an efficient and scalable operating model in March 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA profit of $0.1 million, a $3.6 million improvement compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.5 million in Q3 2023

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $7.3 million in Q3 2024 compared to $57.2 million in Q3 2023.



Business Highlights for Q3 2024

Financing: On July 12, 2024, the Company secured $20 million of funding by way of a four-year non-revolving term loan, strengthening its balance sheet and providing significant growth capital.

On July 12, 2024, the Company secured $20 million of funding by way of a four-year non-revolving term loan, strengthening its balance sheet and providing significant growth capital. Platform Engagement and Subscriber Growth : The Company's key owned and operated properties saw sustained engagement and growth. Overall web pageviews across all web properties increased to 1.9 billion in Q3 2024 from 1.8 billion in Q2 2024. The web platform also saw increases in both unique visitors and time spent on site, reflecting the ability to grow and engage the Company's audience. The Sims Resource (TSR) has seen continuous subscriber growth, with this month marking the sixth consecutive month of increases after a period of stagnation, reaffirming TSR's role as a strong driver of recurring revenue. Icy Veins also performed well, benefiting from the launch of Blizzard's World of Warcraft expansion: The War Within, which helped drive record user activity on the site and further cemented Icy Veins as the go-to destination for Blizzard game enthusiasts.

: The Company's key owned and operated properties saw sustained engagement and growth. Overall web pageviews across all web properties increased to 1.9 billion in Q3 2024 from 1.8 billion in Q2 2024. The web platform also saw increases in both unique visitors and time spent on site, reflecting the ability to grow and engage the Company's audience. The Sims Resource (TSR) has seen continuous subscriber growth, with this month marking the sixth consecutive month of increases after a period of stagnation, reaffirming TSR's role as a strong driver of recurring revenue. Icy Veins also performed well, benefiting from the launch of Blizzard's World of Warcraft expansion: The War Within, which helped drive record user activity on the site and further cemented Icy Veins as the go-to destination for Blizzard game enthusiasts. Strategic Partnerships with NFL and NHL : The Company's partnership with the NFL continued to exceed expectations, with six episodes of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming airing in Q3 under a new program format. These episodes generated a 467% year-over-year increase in impressions, reaching 92.7 million impressions in Q3 2024 compared to 16.4 million in Q3 2023, demonstrating the resonance of the new content format with its target audiences. Building on this success, the Company is preparing to launch NHL Puck 'N Play in Q1 2025, allowing it to engage the NHL's loyal fanbase and expand its presence in professional sports partnerships.

: The Company's partnership with the NFL continued to exceed expectations, with six episodes of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming airing in Q3 under a new program format. These episodes generated a 467% year-over-year increase in impressions, reaching 92.7 million impressions in Q3 2024 compared to 16.4 million in Q3 2023, demonstrating the resonance of the new content format with its target audiences. Building on this success, the Company is preparing to launch NHL Puck 'N Play in Q1 2025, allowing it to engage the NHL's loyal fanbase and expand its presence in professional sports partnerships. Direct Sales : The direct sales team underwent a major rebuilding effort this year, and is now beginning to see promising indicators of growth. Amazon, the Company's largest direct sales client this year, increased its spend by 107% over Q2. The media mix has shifted back to core strengths, with custom sponsorships making up 56% of direct sales in Q3, up from 28% in Q2. This shift to high-value campaigns underscores the positive impact of the direct sales restructuring and reflects the strength of the Company's relationships with top-tier advertisers.

: The direct sales team underwent a major rebuilding effort this year, and is now beginning to see promising indicators of growth. Amazon, the Company's largest direct sales client this year, increased its spend by 107% over Q2. The media mix has shifted back to core strengths, with custom sponsorships making up 56% of direct sales in Q3, up from 28% in Q2. This shift to high-value campaigns underscores the positive impact of the direct sales restructuring and reflects the strength of the Company's relationships with top-tier advertisers. Event Growth and Engagement : PocketGamer Connects (PGC) continued to establish itself as a leading industry event. The Mobile Games Awards, held in Germany in Q3, drew record attendance, celebrating the best in mobile gaming. The Company's PGC Helsinki event, which moved from Q3 to Q4 in 2024, showed strong pre-sales during Q3 and is expected to boost event-driven revenue further in Q4.

: PocketGamer Connects (PGC) continued to establish itself as a leading industry event. The Mobile Games Awards, held in Germany in Q3, drew record attendance, celebrating the best in mobile gaming. The Company's PGC Helsinki event, which moved from Q3 to Q4 in 2024, showed strong pre-sales during Q3 and is expected to boost event-driven revenue further in Q4. Luminosity Gaming's Event Success : Luminosity Gaming's live events also performed well, with its second invitational Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event of the year drawing over 600,000 hours watched and peaking at 60,000 concurrent viewers during the grand finals, demonstrating Luminosity's strength as a leading esports brand that can deliver high-engagement content for fans and valuable exposure for sponsors.

: Luminosity Gaming's live events also performed well, with its second invitational Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event of the year drawing over 600,000 hours watched and peaking at 60,000 concurrent viewers during the grand finals, demonstrating Luminosity's strength as a leading esports brand that can deliver high-engagement content for fans and valuable exposure for sponsors. Fantasy Football Scout Expands Offerings: The Company announced that Fantasy Football Scout, the UK's leading fantasy football advice service and a subsidiary of the Company, entered into a partnership with the English Football League (the "EFL") to promote and support Fantasy EFL, a new fantasy game mode launched by the EFL for the 2024/2025 season.



Third Quarter 2024 Results Comparison

Revenue was $16.8 million in Q3 2024, a 63% decrease compared to $45.6 million in Q3 2023. Media and Content revenue was $11.9 million in Q3 2024, a 70% decrease from $39.8 million in Q3 2023. The Company's strategic decision to de-prioritize the lower margin video platform revenue accounted for $21.3 million of the $28.0 million reduction. Direct Sales (the majority of which is included in media and content revenue) decreased from $9.8 million in Q3 2023 to $4.8 million in Q3 2024 mainly due to a lower number of ramped sellers than the year ago period, contributing $5.0 million to the decline in revenue. Esports and Entertainment revenue remained flat year-over-year at $1.9 million. Subscription revenue decreased from $3.7 million in Q3 2023 to $2.8 million in Q3 2024 in part due to change in mix of subscribers and lower subscriber count year-over-year on The Sims Resource and in part due to the sale of certain non-core, non-profitable assets in April 2024.

Gross profit was $11.8 million in Q3 2024, a 30% decrease compared to $16.7 million in Q3 2023. Gross margin increased to 70.3% in Q3 2024 from 36.6% in Q3 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA profit was $0.1 million in Q3 2024 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.5 million in Q3 2023.

Net loss $6.7 million, or $(0.04) per share, in Q3 2024, compared to $59.1 million, or $(0.38) per share, in Q3 2023.

Organizational Updates

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Scott O'Neil has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. O'Neil is currently the CEO of Merlin Entertainment, a global leader in branded entertainment destinations, servicing over 60 million guests every year, and has also led some of the top athletic brands in the world, including New York Knicks - NBA, New York Rangers - NHL, Philadelphia Eagles - NFL and the Philadelphia 76ers - NBA. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Company since 2022.

Investor Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET to review and discuss its Q3 2024 results. Conference call details:

Toll Free: 1-855-239-1101 or 1-412-317-5231 / Passcode: 7399570; or 'Call me' link: https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNQ==

Live webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1694548&tp_key=e0a4b40fa4

A replay will be available on Enthusiast Gaming's website at enthusiastgaming.com/investors .

Supplemental Information

Enthusiast Gaming's financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are available at www.sedarplus.ca and enthusiastgaming.com/investors . All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is a leading gaming media and entertainment company, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming: Felicia DellaFortuna, Chief Financial Officer

Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding trends in certain financial and operating metrics of the Company, and expectations relating to the financial performance and the financial results of future periods.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning: interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and gaming media industry; the Company's growth plan, and judgment applied in the application of the Company's accounting policies and in the preparation of financial statements in accordance with applicable financial reporting standards. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release references certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, as described below. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS.

The Company uses non-GAAP measures including:

"EBITDA", which is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Enthusiast Gaming calculates EBITDA using gross margin less total operating expenses plus share-based compensation, amortization and depreciation and annual general meeting legal and advisory costs; and,

"Adjusted EBITDA", which is defined as EBITDA plus severance and other non-recurring public costs. Non-recurring costs include items such as annual Nasdaq listing fees and directors and officers ("D&O") liability insurance specific to the Company's former listing on Nasdaq.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Revenue $ 16,778,275 $ 45,558,271 $ 54,811,148 $ 131,037,006 Cost of sales 4,983,390 28,821,750 19,209,568 82,552,235 Gross margin 11,794,885 16,736,521 35,601,580 48,484,771 Operating expenses Professional fees 293,141 674,299 1,191,229 1,817,698 Consulting fees 170,000 1,679,734 2,099,345 4,583,686 Advertising and promotion 218,340 554,247 941,700 2,948,971 Office and general 1,071,754 2,068,666 2,646,833 6,290,787 Annual general meeting legal and advisory costs - - - - Salaries and wages 5,760,452 8,814,047 19,519,959 27,953,381 Technology support, web development and content 4,031,457 6,662,381 11,136,148 16,115,371 Esports player, team and game expenses 464,723 680,637 1,641,886 1,961,799 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (66,649 ) (43,052 ) 74,885 94,356 Share-based compensation 80,084 1,364,059 (1,540,396 ) 4,282,880 Amortization and depreciation 680,107 2,562,229 2,111,568 8,786,327 Total operating expenses 12,703,409 25,017,247 39,823,157 74,835,256 Other expenses (income) Goodwill impairment - 44,822,575 - 44,822,575 Intangible asset impairment - 6,838,060 - 6,838,060 Investment in associates impairment - - 26,497 - Other long-term asset impairment - - 1,098,506 - Transaction costs 1,908,963 - 1,908,963 - Share of net loss (income) from investment in associates and joint ventures 278 (138,339 ) (18,627 ) (72,169 ) Interest and accretion 573,960 617,653 1,760,484 1,833,378 Loss (gain) on revaluation of deferred payment liability 39,882 413,044 (23,486 ) 615,121 Gain on sale of assets held for sale - - (344,852 ) - Loss on disposal of property and equipment - - 25,997 - Loss on revaluation of long-term debt 3,385,798 - 3,385,798 - Loss on modification of long-term debt 4,893 - 401,951 - Interest income (281 ) (575 ) (5,730 ) (63,296 ) Net loss before income taxes (6,822,017 ) (60,833,144 ) (12,437,078 ) (80,324,154 ) Income taxes Current tax expense 55,392 171,346 182,529 397,117 Deferred tax expense (recovery) (181,647 ) (1,940,134 ) (208,820 ) (2,703,623 ) Net loss for the period (6,695,762 ) (59,064,356 ) (12,410,787 ) (78,017,648 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (639,611 ) 1,815,312 826,090 (319,937 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (7,335,373 ) $ (57,249,044 ) $ (11,584,697 ) $ (78,337,585 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 155,759,149 154,393,280 155,719,820 152,786,876

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Cash $ 6,879,121 $ 6,851,966 Trade and other receivables 11,020,303 31,502,732 Income tax receivable 42,714 31,251 Prepaid expenses 2,683,169 1,820,144 Total current assets 20,625,307 40,206,093 Non-current Property and equipment 197,707 124,640 Right-of-use assets 891,108 1,441,149 Investment in associates and joint ventures - 2,888,730 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 139,358 182,108 Intangible assets 80,714,656 85,421,227 Goodwill 106,658,256 105,868,081 Total assets $ 209,226,392 $ 236,132,028 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 14,674,198 $ 47,101,272 Contract liabilities 4,950,661 6,078,950 Income tax payable 11,036 274,924 Current portion of long-term debt 19,711,993 21,888,597 Current portion of deferred payment liability 2,247,287 82,231 Current portion of lease liabilities 679,698 740,212 Current portion of other long-term debt - 9,668 Total current liabilities 42,274,873 76,175,854 Non-current Long-term debt 19,933,000 - Long-term portion of deferred payment liability - 2,083,262 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 455,289 938,845 Other long-term debt - 140,613 Deferred tax liability 13,917,182 14,076,780 Total liabilities $ 76,580,344 $ 93,415,354 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 453,201,338 444,474,076 Warrants reserve 3,054,467 - Contributed surplus 25,609,531 35,877,189 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,028,066 7,201,976 Deficit (357,247,354 ) (344,836,567 ) Total shareholders' equity 132,646,048 142,716,674 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 209,226,392 $ 236,132,028

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period $ (12,410,787 ) $ (78,017,648 ) Items not affecting cash: Goodwill impairment - 44,822,575 Intangible asset impairment - 6,838,060 Investment in associates impairment 26,497 - Other long-term asset impairment 1,098,506 - Amortization and depreciation 2,111,568 8,786,327 Share-based compensation (1,540,396 ) 4,282,880 Accretion (74,639 ) 179,452 Deferred tax expense (recovery) (208,820 ) (2,703,623 ) Share of net income from investment in associates and joint ventures (18,627 ) (72,169 ) Gain on sale of assets held for sale (344,852 ) - (Gain) loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability (23,486 ) 615,121 Foreign exchange gain (585,334 ) (115,291 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 25,997 - Gain on settlement of accounts payable (622,413 ) - Loss on modification of long-term debt 401,951 - Loss on revaluation of long-term debt 3,385,798 - Transaction costs 1,908,963 - Provisions 18,212 139,856 Changes in working capital: Changes in trade and other receivables 21,441,444 7,048,454 Changes in prepaid expenses (663,169 ) 23,820 Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (31,604,393 ) 7,743,519 Changes in contract liabilities (639,078 ) (561,322 ) Changes in income tax receivable and payable 207,083 755,959 Income tax paid (482,434 ) (112,887 ) Net cash used in operating activities (18,592,409 ) (346,917 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 2,693,339 - Distribution from investment in associates, net of adjustments 1,416,830 - Proceeds from redemption of investments - 75,000 Repayment of deferred payment liability (85,700 ) (844,350 ) Acquisition of intangible assets - (27,488 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (182,259 ) (20,430 ) Net cash from (used in) investing activities 3,842,210 (817,268 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt, net of transaction costs 20,143,122 539,329 Repayment of long-term debt (4,716,851 ) (3,264,705 ) Repayment of other long-term debt (173,858 ) (9,883 ) Lease payments (622,748 ) (722,139 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 14,629,665 (3,457,398 ) Foreign exchange effect on cash 147,689 13,580 Net change in cash 27,155 (4,608,003 ) Cash, beginning of period 6,851,966 7,415,516 Cash, end of period $ 6,879,121 $ 2,807,513