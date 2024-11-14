Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.: Xtreme One Entertainment Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

DETROIT, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) (the "Company" or "Xtreme One") today announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, details of which have been filed within the Company's quarterly disclosure statement accessible at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XONI/disclosure.

"The team put on another incredible event this quarter with XFC 51: Evolution in Milwaukee. The more events we get under our belt, the more successful they become, and it allows us to further focus on amping up the production quality and fan engagement. As we move forward on our path, we continue to drive efficiencies that allow us to lower our per event operating costs, at the same time, we're amplifying each of our revenue channels," said Chris Defendis, Xtreme One President. "We are seeing increased demand for our events from fans, fighters, and media partners and this allows us to fully engage all facets of monetization to enhance top-line growth."

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company incurred a loss of $1.5 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share as the Company continue to make significant investments in the production of live events and building the XFC brand within the MMA category.

During the quarter, the Company achieved several significant milestones in pursuit of its strategy to build a global sports business:

Successfully produced XFC 51: Evolution in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 27, 2024, featuring seven total bouts with a variety of male and female fighters in various weight classes. The event was held for a ticketed audience and broadcast live to pay-per-view audiences in the United States and internationally.

The Board approved a strategic growth plan including a $10 million capital raise

The Company announced it had entered into Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) agreement with a number of world-class college wrestlers and combat-sport veterans including Henry Cejudo and Jeremy Stephens.

Xtreme Shareholder Rewards were launched and include perks and VIP event access for verified retail investors. (TiiCKER.com/XONI)

Defendis added, "Our differentiated model, built on nearly two-decades of experience, is for the XFC to be the number one developmental league for MMA athletes to grow and shine. And when we couple this with delivering great stories and great shows for our fans, the result will be sustainable growth in revenue, sponsor engagement and global distribution and viewership that we expect to fuel 2025 and beyond."

Xtreme One is building out its fight calendar for 2025 and anticipates a combination of Main Card fights and the return of its Tryouts and Young Guns series to source the next generation of professional MMA fighters.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. worldwide. The XFC has produced over 50 televised professional MMA fights in the U.S. and Latin America since 2006 and was relaunched in 2024 by the new management team and world-class Board at Xtreme One. XFC fights are streamed live on Triller TV, the American Forces Network and a growing number of media platforms. For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFCFight.com, or to unlock shareholder perks and rewards, go to www.TiiCKER.com/XONI.

XTREME ONE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



($000's omitted except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 147,001 $ - Accounts receivable 30,020 - Inventory 9,193 - Prepaid expenses 38,125 - Total Current Assets 224,339 - Other Assets Goodwill and Intangibles 595,346 595,346 Total Other Assets 595,346 595,346 Total Assets $ 819,685 $ 595,346 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 574,482 $ 40,348 Accounts payable and accrued expenses-Related party 1,377,059 198,479 Notes payable 847,468 847,468 Derivative liability 2,023,866 1,344,234 Total Current Liabilities 4,822,875 2,430,529 Long Term Liabilities Notes payable-Related party 1,564,635 - Total Liabilities 6,387,510 2,430,529 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders (Deficit) Preferred stock, Class A convertible, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 2,000,000 and 42,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 2,000 2,000 Preferred stock, Class C convertible, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 184,500 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Preferred stock, Class D, $.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 137,223,434 and 132,073,434 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 137,223 132,073 Additional paid-in capital 8,077,979 7,993,959 Accumulated (Deficit) (13,785,027 ) (9,963,215 ) Total Stockholders' (Deficit) (5,567,825 ) (1,835,183 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) $ 819,685 $ 595,346

XTREME ONE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



($000's omitted except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 69,697 $ 15,000 $ 157,060 $ 45,000 Total revenues 69,697 15,000 157,060 45,000 Operating Expenses Cost of revenues 349,173 10,500 1,508,561 31,500 General and administrative 703,306 - 1,625,426 28,775 Total operating expenses 1,052,479 10,500 3,133,987 60,275 (Loss)/income before other expenses (982,782 ) 4,500 (2,976,927 ) (15,275 ) Other (expense) Derivative loss (480,911 ) (679,632 ) - Interest expense-Related party (59,404 ) (108,101 ) - Interest expense (19,225 ) - (57,152 ) - Total other (559,540 ) - (844,885 ) - (Loss)/income before income taxes (1,542,322 ) 4,500 (3,821,812 ) (15,275 ) Income taxes - - - - Net (loss)/income $ (1,542,322 ) $ 4,500 $ (3,821,812 ) $ (15,275 ) (Loss)/income per share-Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 136,888,651 102,073,434 134,882,376 102,073,434