Steppe Gold Ltd.: Steppe Gold Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") today reported strong financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2024.

Highlights:

(all figures in US$000's)

Strong Operational Performance: Both Boroo Gold LLC ("Boroo Gold") and Steppe Gold delivered solid production and sales results. Total revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $37,331 and $131,912, respectively.

Revenue for Boroo Gold for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $27,397 and $121,978 on sales of 12,607 and 57,114 gold ounces and 2,833 and 11,833 silver ounces.





on sales of 12,607 and 57,114 gold ounces and 2,833 and 11,833 silver ounces. Steppe Gold's revenue from August 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, amounted to $9,934 on sales of 3,769 gold ounces and 20,078 silver ounces.





on sales of 3,769 gold ounces and 20,078 silver ounces. Average realized prices for Boroo Gold for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $2,167 and $2,131 per gold ounce and $28 and $25 per silver ounce, respectively.





Average realized prices for Steppe Gold for the period from August 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, were $2,623 per gold ounce and $24 per silver ounce.

Robust Financial Results: Revenue and earnings increased significantly compared to the previous quarter. Total operating income before depreciation and depletion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $21,487 and $88,148.

Operating income from Boroo Gold's mine operations for the three and nine months that ended September 30, 2024, were $16,786 and $83,447 .





. Operating income from Steppe Gold's mine operations for the period from August 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, was $4,701.



EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $19,453 and $82,687.

Low-Cost Production: All-in Sustaining Costs remained low, enhancing profitability.

In Sustaining Costs for Boroo Gold were $1,095 and $961 per ounce sold for the three and nine months that ended September 30, 2024.

and per ounce sold for the three and nine months that ended September 30, 2024. All in Sustaining Cost for Steppe Gold from August 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, were $1,610 per ounce sold.

Company outlook:

The acquisition of Boroo Gold was a transformational step for the Company. It accelerates the path to a multi-asset Mongolia-focused mining group and, importantly, is projected to immediately provide strong cash flow to support growth plans, further improved with the recent strong gold prices.

The near-term focus for the Company is on maximizing production and cash flows at both producing mines and executing on successful completion of the Phase 2 Expansion.

The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 have been filed on SEDAR+. The full version of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and associated management's discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.steppegold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

For Further information, please contact:

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Chairman and CEO

Elisa Tagarvaa, Investor Relations elisa@steppegold.com

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street

19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,

Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia

Tel: +976 7732 1914

