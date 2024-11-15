In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon outside China, was assessed at $21. 652/kg, or $0. 049/W this week, down by 1. 89% from the previous week. The prolonged lack of strong demand caused by trade barriers has pressured prices to decline. Sources indicate the stagnation in global polysilicon spot trading over the past few months, coupled with the non-renewal of expired long-term procurement agreements, has driven global polysilicon ...

