Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQGJ | ISIN: EE3100102203 | Ticker-Symbol: ASU0
Frankfurt
15.11.24
08:07 Uhr
3,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
LHV GROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LHV GROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3503,35511:58
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2024 10:59 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of AS LHV Group Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Finanznachrichten News
Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-11-15 10:52 CET --


On November 15th, 2024, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the
listing and admission to trading of 20,000 bonds issued under the second series
of AS LHV Group bond program (LHV Group subordinated bonds 24-2034, ISIN code:
EE3300004993) on Baltic Bond List. 

The aforementioned 20,000 bonds of AS LHV Group will be listed on November 18,
2024 or on a date close to it. 

Additional info:

Issuer's name         AS LHV Group       
Issuer's short name      LHV            
ISIN code           EE3300004993       
Securities maturity date    15.11.2034        
Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR         
Number of securities      20,000          
Total nominal value      20,000,000 EUR      
Orderbook short name      LHVB060034A        
Coupon rate          6.00%           
Coupon payment dates      4 times per year     
                15.02; 15.05; 15.08; 15.11

The Terms and Conditions of the Bonds and the Prospectus are available on
Nasdaq Baltic website. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.