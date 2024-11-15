Listing of AS LHV Group Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-11-15 10:52 CET -- On November 15th, 2024, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the listing and admission to trading of 20,000 bonds issued under the second series of AS LHV Group bond program (LHV Group subordinated bonds 24-2034, ISIN code: EE3300004993) on Baltic Bond List. The aforementioned 20,000 bonds of AS LHV Group will be listed on November 18, 2024 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name AS LHV Group Issuer's short name LHV ISIN code EE3300004993 Securities maturity date 15.11.2034 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 20,000 Total nominal value 20,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name LHVB060034A Coupon rate 6.00% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year 15.02; 15.05; 15.08; 15.11 The Terms and Conditions of the Bonds and the Prospectus are available on Nasdaq Baltic website. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.