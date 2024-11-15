Premier Energies, a solar cell and module manufacturer in India, will set up an aluminum frame factory with an annual capacity of 36,000 metric tons for captive consumption. From pv magazine India Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has announced plans to enter the aluminum frame manufacturing business with the establishment of a facility capable of annually producing 36,000 metric tons for internal use. Premier Energies, India's second-largest integrated solar PV manufacturer, has 2 GW of annual cell manufacturing capacity and 4. 13 GW for modules. Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja ...

