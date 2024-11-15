Designed for the new age diamond buyer: Jawhara Jewellery and Natural Diamond Council to enhance buying experiences this festive season

Natural Diamond Council recently organised an exclusive knowledge session for Jawhara Jewellery to elevate customer experiences, inviting diamond lovers to shop local with confidence

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where conscious consumerism reigns, today's buyers seek more than just sparkle; they crave knowledge. These consumers are looking not just for financial but emotional and repeat value in every purchase they make. They are consciously looking for things they can wear over and over again, investing in quality over quantity. With a focus on addressing this consumer need, Natural Diamond Council recently conducted a knowledge session for 250 front end diamond champions of Jawhara, offering them in-depth technical know-how, information on latest trends, insights and additional technical expertise on the incredible rare and real origin journey of natural diamonds, emphasizing why they continue to be the most precious heirlooms and store of value.

Whether one's a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer, here are a few essential questions that emerged out of the session:

Where does my diamond come from?

Every diamond has a tale to tell! Each is unique, a wondrous creation of nature, cultivating a billion-year-old story. The journey of a diamond, from the depths of the Earth to your hand is one of rare resilience and brilliance under pressure.

Pro Tip: Diamonds are found all over the world, including in Canada, Russia, Africa and Australia. Every natural diamond is one-of-a-kind and rare, just like you and your relationship.

How do I choose a diamond that what would fit my budget?

Understanding the 4Cs - cut, color, clarity, and carat - will help you find the perfect match for your style and wallet. Choose a diamond you will wear every day, and you will enjoy adorning. After all, it will be with you for life.

Pro Tip: The true value of your natural diamond lies not just in the 4Cs but in how it makes you feel, in the memories attached to it and how many times you can use and enjoy it. If you can wear it multiple times over the years, and pass it on to the next generation, it is definitely value for money.

How do I know if my diamond is ethically sourced?

99.8% of the world's natural diamonds are certified conflict free. They are authentic, real, treasures of the earth, giving back to communities and ecologies wherever they are found. When you invest in a diamond, you are investing in long term benefits for 10 million people around the world!

Pro Tip: Check your certificate to trace the origin of your diamond.

"Consumers choose natural diamonds, because they hold immense emotional value. Despite being billions of years old, they continue to sparkle just like they did on day one. They can be worn every day and still be passed down generations, and Jawhara understands this. Their desire to offer their consumers the right information about natural diamonds sets them apart in the region. We believe initiatives like these can help build consumer knowledge and desire for natural diamonds this festive season," said Richa Singh, Managing Director - India & Middle East, Natural Diamond Council.

"We are dealing with a product that has a lot of sentimental and emotional value for the consumer. It is important that we present and discuss the right things about the product to build the diamond dream most confidently. We remain dedicated to empowering our teams to provide informed, thoughtful service that helps buyers feel confident in their choices. We are grateful to our partners at Natural Diamond Council for their valuable contribution and in-depth curriculum designed to uphold the highest standards of excellence and boost leadership within our sector," added Tawhid Abdullah, CEO, Jawhara Jewellery.

For those interested in knowing more about Natural Diamond Council's initiatives, please visit here.

About Natural Diamond Council

Natural Diamond Council is a global not-for-profit organization, which inspires and informs consumers about the incredible world of natural diamonds. NDC supports the integrity of the natural diamond industry, by providing transparency and insight on the progress of this sector and its commitments to further betterment. NDC partners with industry stakeholders for the purpose of sharing best practices and driving trust, and works to educate and protect the consumer.

The NDC operates in the US, China, India, UAE, and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.naturaldiamonds.com/ae/

About Jawhara Jewellery

Jawhara Jewellery is a leading luxury jewellery brand renowned for its rich heritage and craftsmanship in the Middle East. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Jawhara offers a wide range of exquisite designs, from traditional to contemporary styles, to suit every occasion. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service and ensuring that each piece tells a story of elegance and beauty.

With 300 branches across 12 countries, Jawhara continues to expand its global presence, bringing our signature blend of luxury and heritage to discerning customers worldwide.

